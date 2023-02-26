Penn State is headed to Minneapolis.

The 13-seeded Nittany Lions will face off with 12-seeded Minnesota at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

After finishing the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the blue and white is set to take on the Golden Gophers for the third time this year, after dropping both previous contests.

Penn State has a chance to break its losing streak and win a conference tournament game for the first time under coach Carolyn Kieger.

