Penn State is headed to Minneapolis.
The 13-seeded Nittany Lions will face off with 12-seeded Minnesota at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Coming 🔜 The 2023 #B1GWBBT!https://t.co/2I2GgkHyZnGet your #B1GWBBall tickets here 👉 https://t.co/QFKVgQsgyg pic.twitter.com/fl9o55SXGC— Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 26, 2023
After finishing the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the blue and white is set to take on the Golden Gophers for the third time this year, after dropping both previous contests.
Penn State has a chance to break its losing streak and win a conference tournament game for the first time under coach Carolyn Kieger.
