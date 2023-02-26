Women's Basketball vs. Ohio State, huddle

A huddle during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes 67-55. 

 Emily Rosio

Penn State is headed to Minneapolis.

The 13-seeded Nittany Lions will face off with 12-seeded Minnesota at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

After finishing the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the blue and white is set to take on the Golden Gophers for the third time this year, after dropping both previous contests.

Penn State has a chance to break its losing streak and win a conference tournament game for the first time under coach Carolyn Kieger.

