Last year, the NCAA basketball tournaments became the latest example of inequality among men’s and women’s athletics.

Oregon women’s basketball forward Sedona Prince’s TikTok showcased a rack with six sets of dumbbells women’s teams received compared to the full weight room men’s teams used.

One year later, most disparities between the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments have been resolved or are moving in the right direction.

From equal tournament fields for both the men and women with 68 teams each to identical gift packages and food buffets, the playing field is much more level than it was before.

But there’s an element that needs more attention — media coverage.

There’s no doubt that media coverage of women’s basketball and women’s sports in general has continued to increase.

One of the major media-related changes women’s basketball made in the last year was the move of the selection show from Monday to Sunday, the same day as the men’s traditional Selection Sunday.

The viewership of the women’s selection show experienced a 160% increase from last season, showcasing how one simple change makes female athletics more accessible to the public.

Based on the viewership, the public has demonstrated massive interest in women’s sports.

Looking specifically at March Madness, the number of participants in ESPN’s bracket challenge doubled from the 2019 figure, which means more people are following the games and searching for them on broadcast stations.

ESPN’s coverage of the women’s March Madness games on its digital platforms attracted more unique female visitors for the 2021 tournament than in 2019 — the number rose 43%.

When examining female athletics as a whole, some worldwide tournaments garner more attention than the male equivalent.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup attracted 993 million television viewers and 482 million viewers on digital platforms, while the tournament final had a 22% larger audience than the 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The ratings for the women’s U.S. Open tennis tournament consistently outdo the men’s; however it received 41% less media coverage.

In 2022, there’s no denying the public’s interest in watching female athletics, but the teams are swept under the rug by advertising and broadcasting companies that refused to invest in the field earlier.

The problem snowballed, and the aforementioned industries are only just catching up now, but there’s no room for a pause.

A new era of college athletics is upon us with the introduction of name, image and likeness policies, which advertising and broadcasting companies must use to their advantage.

It’ll prove to be financially beneficial as well, considering people will want to tune in and watch the athletes they see in commercials actually play their sport.

Look at UConn women’s basketball’s Paige Bueckers — the reigning AP Player of the Year and first-team All-American, who became the first NCAA athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade, male or female.

People of all ages rave over the Huskies’ guard, who’s 4,000 followers shy of one million on Instagram.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne’s Instagram and TikTok accounts possess 1.6 and 5.1 million followers, respectively, bringing more attention to her NIL deals and women’s gymnastics.

Imagine if Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe, two of the most revolutionizing figures in the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s fight for equal pay, had NIL opportunities when they played soccer at Cal and Portland — the possibilities would be endless as young girls idolize stars such as them.

Taking a look at female athletes in Happy Valley, Penn State women’s basketball’s Anna Camden uses her large following on TikTok and Instagram to strike NIL deals, including the creation of her own bowl at Roots in downtown State College.

The point is, female athletes have proven themselves to be marketable from the start of their college careers, which can lead to long-term deals and success for advertisers.

Women’s collegiate careers often last longer than those of men’s, particularly in basketball since men can enter the NBA Draft after one college season while women, in most cases, have to graduate college to enter the WNBA Draft.

Going back to long-term investments, female athletes can develop more of a fan base at the college level as they can build a relationship with their respective fan bases, giving a larger possibility of revenue for investing companies.

Advertisers must take advantage of this concept of heightened inclusivity by investing in female athletes, which really isn’t a risk at this point.

Increased advertising investment will lead to more televised women’s competitions in all sports as well, potentially driving revenue and developing better reputations for media companies.