“Go back to the kitchen,” “didn't ask” and “Who cares?” are all things you might see on Twitter under a woman’s sports post.

Those users are losers.

Women’s sports are underappreciated — with a lack of coverage and deep-rooted sexism at the base of the problem.

A 2019 study done by Purdue and USC found women’s sports coverage was virtually the same nearly 30 years prior on televised news and highlight shows.

That’s a problem.

The argument that decreased coverage is based on advertisers’ unwillingness to pay for advertising, while true, is a big part of why the issue exists in the first place.

The most valid part of the argument stems from overall public interest in women’s sports in comparison to men’s. It’s an undeniable fact that women’s basketball garners less viewership than men’s basketball in the U.S., but it’s also a fact that women’s basketball is far less advertised, promoted and covered.

This is the case for almost every sport across the nation, meaning women’s sports are caught in a vicious cycle with very little opportunity to escape.

Ultimately the problem exists in the general, deep-rooted sexism within a wide majority of sports fans. People are obviously allowed to like the Nittany Lions’ men’s soccer team more than the women’s team; that’s simply a matter of preference and doesn’t necessarily have to pull from gender-based bias.

Where the problem lies is when critics make it a basis of quality. Collegiate sports, specifically soccer, are inherently poor and sloppy. If you’re telling me you would rather watch Penn State men’s soccer over Erica Dambach and company based on quality, at this point in time, you’re delusional.

Recent success, specifically as it relates to Penn State, should suggest women’s sports are celebrated rather than ridiculed. What I don’t understand is why it has to remain that way.

Field hockey is electric, and Penn State has consistently been one of the top teams in the nation under coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss.

In 35 years under Morett-Curtiss, Penn State won 14 Big Ten regular season or tournament titles, including six over the past decade. The blue and white has more Big Ten wins and tournament titles than any other team since 1992, the year it joined the conference.

In 42 years at the helm of the women’s volleyball program, Russ Rose won seven National Championships and 17 Big Ten titles. Rose is the all-time winningest coach in program history and forged one of the most dominant runs in sports history 2007-2010, winning four straight national titles.

Rose and Morett-Curtiss are two of the greatest coaches in the history of collegiate sports and spent decades leading two of the greatest collegiate program’s ever.

Outside of Cael Sanderson, no men’s coach at Penn State has proven to be a consistent winner at a high level over a period of more than a couple years.

James Franklin won 11 games in two seasons and was rewarded with one of the biggest contracts in collegiate sports history. In those same couple of seasons, women’s hockey set the program record for most wins over a two-year span while winning a conference title in 2020-21.

Despite this clear discrepancy in success level, those pieces of paper were far bigger news than either one of those record-breaking seasons.

Maybe the media should take the most fault, maybe advertisers should, maybe fans should carry more of an open mind — but more than likely, it’s on all of us.

It’s fun to watch good teams win — people should do it more. Watching sports shouldn’t be gender-based, it should be based on quality of play and matchup more than anything. Going to Penn State should mean you choose to support all Penn State sports.

Sports are supposed to be fun, not grounds for people to tear apart women simply because they can. Women in sports should be celebrated for doing cool things, just like men.