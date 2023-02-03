Expectations for coach Carolyn Kieger and her program were as high as they’ve been entering her fourth year at the helm.

After a successful stint at Marquette, where she made multiple NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles, Kieger arrived in Happy Valley in 2019 following the departure of Coquese Washington.

While the wins haven’t always come easy up to this point, it’s clear that Penn State is on a good trajectory going forward because of the culture it’s been building.

After winning 11 total games in the 2021-22 season, the Lady Lions won their 11th game at the Bryce Jordan Center this season on Thursday with a 74-64 victory over Northwestern.

Now sitting at a respectable 13-10 on the year, it has become clear that the BJC will not be a welcoming environment for an opposing squad.

Junior forward Ali Brigham, who scored a season-high 19 points against the Wildcats after being inserted into the starting lineup, noted how impactful the fans have been toward the team’s success at home this season.

“It’s really important to us, when we get out on the court, to see all the supporters,” Brigham said. “That’s what really gets us going and helps us win games like that, so it’s very special.”

Third quarters have been extremely hit-or-miss for the blue and white throughout the duration of the season up to this point.

The Lady Lions have had several games where the third quarter has been a deciding factor in their respective matchup, whether it be a good or bad type of impact.

Against the Wildcats, Penn State was able to use a big quarter just after halftime to erase the deficit and pick up the win.

This has been the case for the blue and white several times, including against Syracuse on Nov. 21 and Wisconsin on Jan. 22, when Kieger’s team used big second halves to help secure victory.

Kieger talked about how switching up some of the defensive rotations in the second half was enough to stifle Northwestern.

“We picked up our press a little bit, we went from man-to-man to a zone defense,” Kieger said. “Our players really got into that full court press we switched to, so that’s my fault for not putting it in sooner.”

While in-game adjustments have been imperative to the Lady Lions’ success at times this season, it will be interesting to see how the team adjusts against an opponent that they’ve already faced off against this season.

This will be the case for the blue and white against No. 6 Iowa, who it will face at home Sunday after previously being blown out by the Hawkeyes 108-67 in Iowa City on Jan. 14.

The matchup against Iowa is one of three remaining games against currently ranked opponents for Penn State in the regular season, as it is also set to face off against ranked squads Ohio State and Illinois.

However, the Lady Lions aren’t allowing themselves to look too far ahead.

For Kieger and her squad, each game comes with a 1-0 mentality with one common goal in mind to get the job done as a team.

“We look at every game as a must-win, no doubt,” Kieger said. “We’re excited to have a top-10 program come into our house,

“Every game we go out there, we’re thinking about our opponent and the scout for that night. After the job is done, then the players can go celebrate.”

