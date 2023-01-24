After a victorious weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge against Pepperdine and Stanford, Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Long Beach State on Wednesday.

This will be the first team the Nittany Lions face off against this season that has a higher ranking than them in the AVCA Coaches Poll. With the Sharks at No. 3, this is bound to be a tight game.

So far, Long Beach State has competed in four matchups compared to the Nittany Lions’ six. Out of these four, the team won with clean sweeps every time, leaving no room for opposing teams to win a set. While this is impressive, the blue and white has still won all of its matchups of the season thus far.

The stats of the two teams are fairly equivalent in terms of ratio. Certain aspects of their season stats stand out, though.

The Sharks have been able to finish their games quickly, including a 3-0 sweep of Lindenwood that required only 30 kills. Long Beach State has also had a low number of attack errors, adding up to only 28 after four games.

On the other hand, Penn State has a higher count of total attacks, kills and errors compared to their competitors. The Sharks have allowed for their opponents to make more total attempts.

Out of their six matches, three of the teams the Nittany Lions have competed against were also listed in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Long Beach State has yet to oppose a ranked team.

Both teams have high numbers of service aces as well as digs compared to their opponents. All in all, both teams have advantages they can put into play this week.

When these two went head to head last year, the blue and white came out on top in a close matchup of 3-2. In their two games together prior to 2022, Penn State lost to the Sharks.

During the previous game, the Nittany Lions had 60 kills to Long Beach State’s 58. Something that aided the blue and white to victory, however, was the Shark’s errors tallying up to four more than that of Penn State, six of which occurred during the last set.

All of the Nittany Lions’ top kill-earners from last year are still members of the team. This includes graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman (18), junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (16) and graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher (15).

The Sharks can’t say the same. At the end of a successful season for freshman outside hitter Alex Nikolov, he made the decision to sign a contract to play professionally with Lube Volleyball in Italy. He was the overall top kill-earner for last year’s game against the blue and white, earning 23 kills.

With such a powerhouse taken away from Long Beach State, it could give Penn State the opportunity to dominate on the court.

This season’s top scorers for the Nittany Lions so far, including senior opposite hitter John Kerr and junior outside hitter Michal Kowal, didn’t have as many opportunities to play last year compared to now. With new players showcasing their abilities, strong forces are brought to the playing field.

Overall, this matchup may be a challenge for Penn State to conquer but not impossible.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE