The occasional match at the Bryce Jordan Center, away from the typical Rec Hall venue, is a nice change of pace for both participants and spectators, but after another electric showcase in the 15,000-plus seat arena, is it time for the university to construct its own home for wrestling?

The short and sweet answer is yes, it should, but let me explain why the blue and white warrants a different home setting.

The Nittany Lions could move all of their games from Rec Hall to the BJC — that would be the easiest solution — but in reality they deserve better, especially after the football team just finished another round of renovations to the Lasch Building.

Now, that’s no disrespect to a program that brings in a ton of money for not only Penn State Athletics but the university as a whole, but there's a ton of other deserving teams on campus that could benefit from improved facilities.

In its current state, Rec Hall stands as both the practice facility and game venue for the blue and white, but it’s been years since any major renovations occurred — 70 years to be exact.

Nothing is wrong with the building in its present-day condition, but it’s simply not suitable for the increasing fandom of the Nittany Lions in the community.

Penn State’s most recent home match was against Iowa on Jan. 27 at the BJC where it not only won 23-14, but it set a couple of records along the way.

In front of a 15,998-person crowd, the Nittany Lions tied their own record for largest attendance of an indoor college wrestling match while setting the record for largest viewership of the sport with 388,176 viewers tuning into the must-watch match on Big Ten Network.

That cold January night wasn’t the only instance this season when Penn State sold out the BJC, as it did the same a week earlier, that time in front of 15,975 fans against Michigan.

The blue and white faithful don’t just turn out to dual meets on the east side of campus, but they’ve also consistently sold out the tightly knit Rec Hall venue across the street from the Nittany Lion Shrine.

The high demand to see the blue and white didn’t start this past campaign or even in the last couple of years; it’s something that’s been brewing in Happy Valley for over a decade under the guidance of Cael Sanderson.

Under Sanderson, Penn State has won nine National Championships, and he’s helped many wrestlers earn individual titles along the way despite inadequate training facilities throughout his tenure.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft acknowledged the deficiencies in the practice facility at the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex in a pre-Rose Bowl press conference last December, and he’s exploring different avenues to take in improving the current standards.

The amount of money that could go into upgrading the facilities at Rec Hall could be used toward creating a new and more up-to-date venue that would also accommodate volleyball and gymnastics.

There’s plenty of unoccupied university land that could be utilized as a construction site for a new facility that serves as an venue to practice and welcome fans to view matches.

Using a portion of the tailgating lots behind Medlar Field at Lubrano Park or the areas adjacent to Beaver Stadium that are utilized primarily for cars on Saturday afternoons in the fall could be a viable option for a new venue.

Though parking areas for football games would need to be sacrificed for a new facility, the amount of spots lost in the process is minute in comparison to the total number of tailgating lots on Penn State’s campus.

Without updated standards in the practice facility and at their home venue, the Nittany Lions could lose top-tier prospects, future dual meets and possibly even the greatest coach of the sport, as the door is always open for Sanderson to take another position with high-quality facilities.

This doesn’t just give more fans an opportunity to watch the blue and white perform, but with upgraded facilities, Penn State could even outperform its previous success.

The university has the space; it has the money, but does it want to take steps in creating a multipurpose facility?

