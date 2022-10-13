As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many.

The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.

In all reality, Penn State probably never should’ve lost to either of those teams and should still be ranked as a top-10 unit.

Here are the reasons why the Nittany Lions are a better team than their ranking depicts.

Sublime Offense

The first and biggest reason as to why Penn State should be ranked in the top 10 is because of its offense.

To start off, the offense has scored 23 goals in 13 games, ranking the Nittany Lions No. 6 in the Big Ten.

Fifth-year forwards Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking lead their team with a combined nine goals for the unit. Even though that may be good, the combined shots for Schlegel and Hocking are a whopping 60, which is almost half of what Purdue and Indiana have as a team.

This shows the mere talent the combination of these two forwards have provided.

Behind them, at the heart of the midfield, is senior Cori Dyke. Dyke has been on fire as of late, scoring two goals in relatively close succession, after not tallying any in her first three years in State College.

The veteran midfielder, as well as many other creative minds in the midfield, give Schlegel and Hocking numerous chances to crack open the scoreboard.

Despite its two recent losses, Penn State’s offense still had a good showing, out-shooting Michigan State 16-8 and Ohio State 20-15.

Another thing the offense has is depth, which is something not many teams can say. Rookies Amelia White and Olivia Smith both have given it their all to make winning a common thing in Happy Valley.

A downside to this is it prevents other talents such as senior Payton Linnehan from shining as she did last year before her season-ending injury.

Senior Jordan Canniff has secretly been grinding her minutes with two goals of her own. It’s a no-brainer the offense doesn’t need any more weapons, but the main concern is making those weapons work with one another.

In the games against Rutgers and Illinois, Penn State showed off what it does best, scoring goals. What the unit did best was play complimentary soccer, with the offense lining up the pieces for the defense.

The Nittany Lions’ offense can be the best come postseason time, but defense is what will support the attacking players on their way to score goals.

Lockdown Defense

What makes a team great is when both sides of the field work in unison. That’s exactly what Penn State has done for most of this season.

Senior Kate Wiesner is leading the team from the backline but also contributing up front, setting the pace with five assists. Sophomore Mieke Schiemann guides the team with Wiesner to lock down any offense that comes their way.

Sixth-year senior Cassie Hiatt finishes off what is a three-headed monster in the backfield; the trio contributes to limiting the shots and goals the team concedes.

Against Michigan State and Ohio State, the defense broke down and left redshirt senior Katherine Asman helpless in the net.

The defense did bounce back in its game against Maryland, returning to shut out an offense once again, despite allowing the unit more shots than Penn State conjured up.

For the defense to do what it does best, it needs to stay calm at the helm and get help from its midfielders.

In dire times, Dyke may be leaned on to command the team and help the defense get back if there is a counter that opens for the opposition.

To wrap up the season, Penn State fans should not worry about if their team will make it to the Big Ten or even the NCAA Tournament.

The glimmers of perfection in the games the Nittany Lions have played give many a good reason to expect this team to find postseason success and contend for the trophy.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men’s soccer travels to Indiana looking for 2nd consecutive Big Ten victory The final push of the regular season for Penn State begins Friday with a road matchup agains…