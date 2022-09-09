When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire.

Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.

While expectations soared as soon as Shrewsberry stepped on campus, I don’t know if anyone would have believed that only one year after his hiring, he would obtain the best recruiting class in program history.

Nonetheless he did, and the up-and-coming young core for the blue and white should have fans ecstatic for the return of hoops in Happy Valley.

The class is led by 4-star center Kebba Njie out of the La Lumiere School. La Lumiere is certainly adept at producing high-level college players, some who’ve gone on to have illustrious careers in the pros.

Some prominent alumni include Jordan Poole, Jaren Jackson Jr., Isaiah Stewart and newly drafted lottery picks Jaden Ivey and Jeremy Sochan.

Njie has the potential to add his name to this long list of players who found tremendous success throughout their college careers and added an impressive career in the NBA.

The 6-foot-10 center ranks in as the third-highest recruit in program history trailing only Tony Carr and recently committed 2023 prospect Carey Booth.

Njie has the means necessary to make an immediate impact on the court this year, especially with the lack of size the team has with the departure of John Harrar.

The roster features only four players above the height of 6-foot-6, including Njie’s co-freshman big man Demetrius Lilley.

Lilley stems from Lower Merion High School, most notably known as the place where it all began for the late great Kobe Bryant.

Over the course of his four seasons as a member of the Aces, Lilley became the program’s all-time leading rebounder, while guiding his team to back-to-back PIAA District 1 championships as a junior and senior.

The 6-foot-10 monster also became the first player in Lower Merion history to average a double-double in three consecutive seasons since the aforementioned Bryant.

Despite his exceptional talent in rebounding the basketball, Lilley won’t be solely relied upon to clean the boards this campaign.

Cincinnati, Ohio, native Evan Mahaffey wields perhaps the most intriguing skill set out of anyone in the class. The reasonably described “guard/forward” was considered the No. 3 prospect in Ohio.

Mahaffey’s 6-foot-6 build and guard-like skills will translate very well to the college level as he’ll be able to bully smaller guards in the paint and outrun bigger guys with or without the ball.

Mahaffey averaged 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in his senior season before being named a finalist for 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball.

His skill set and high level of versatility enable Shrewsberry to utilize him in a multitude of ways.

While the class is spearheaded by three players known to be dominant interior forces, the group also features two highly talented guards in Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary.

Brown comes in as the seventh-highest rated recruit in school history and a top-25 shooting guard in the country, according to ESPN.

The Philadelphia native originally committed to Purdue, as he was impressed by the coaching style of Shrewsberry and company.

However, once Shrewsberry inked his deal to become the head coach at Penn State, Brown immediately flipped his commitment.

Last but not least, the 2022 class is rounded out by 5-foot-11 point guard Kanye Clary.

Clary’s roots stem from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and more specifically Princess Ann High School and Massanutten Military Academy.

Clary was ranked as a 4-star recruit by ESPN, having scored over 2,000 points, and was a four-year captain during his high school career.

Especially with the departures of Sam Sessoms and Jaheam Cornwall, Clary will have a significant role in leading the offense at the top of the key.

The recent trends of basketball require elite-level play from the point guard position, and Clary has all of the intangibles to be just what the Nittany Lions will need to make a push into the NCAA Tournament.

While youth does play a significant role in determining whether a team is ready to compete in a formidable conference like the Big Ten, these five young men have proven they’re certainly capable of stepping into their roles at the start of this season.

Alongside returning veterans Seth Lundy, Myles Dread, Jalen Pickett and Dallion Johnson, these freshmen have all of the resources necessary to understand what it takes to compete in the Big Ten and prove why the 2022 class will go down as the best class that’s ever taken the court for the blue and white.

