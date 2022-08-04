Since the calendars turned to 2000, elite guard play has been prevalent at Penn State.

The Lady Lions had three different perimeter players win Big Ten Player of the Year, including Helen Darling in 2000, Kelly Mazzante in 2003 and 2004, and Maggie Lucas in 2013 and 2014.

Darling was not efficient during her award-winning season, only shooting 39.6% from the field and 28.8% from behind the arc. However, she made up for it by possessing an all-around game, averaging 5.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.9 steals a game.

Behind the senior guard’s play, the Lady Lions made it to their lone Final Four appearance in program history.

The school’s next great guard, Mazzante, proved to be a more efficient scorer. For her career from 2000-2004, the 6-foot guard averaged 21.9 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field, with her best scoring coming as a sophomore — when she averaged 24.9 points.

Mazzante led the blue and white to the NCAA Tournament in all four years in Happy Valley. The most notable trip, though, came during the 2003-04 season when she, along with fellow guard and 2003-04 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Tanisha Wright, led the Lady Lions to the Elite Eight.

Mazzante finished her career as the conference’s all-time leading scorer with 2,919 points.

After Mazzante’s graduation, six years passed before Lucas came to campus in 2010.

Lucas showed out right away, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year with averages of 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game on 42.5% shooting from the field. By the time she won conference player of the year in her junior and senior seasons, the Philadelphia native grew into a 20-point per game scorer and a stout defender, recording 2.3 and 1.9 steals a game, respectively.

As Mazzante did before her, Lucas led Penn State to the NCAA Tournament in all four years, including two Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2014.

While Darling was a late bloomer compared to the other two, the three displayed their dominance in different ways and were a catalyst in helping the blue and white reach a combined 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

It shouldn’t be a coincidence that, in 13 seasons since 1999, in which one of the three wasn't on the roster, Penn State has only made one tournament appearance — excluding the 2020 campaign.

This upcoming season, All-Big Ten first-team guard Makenna Marisa returns for at least one more season. However, she’ll need another difference-maker to get the blue and white back to the big dance.

One suggestion for coach Carolyn Kieger and staff to help speed up that process is to give freshman guard Shay Ciezki a shot this year.

The No. 56-ranked prospect comes to Happy Valley after an illustrious career at St. Mary’s High School, where she averaged 34.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on 48% shooting last season.

For her superb senior year, Ciezki earned Western New York Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American nomination.

On the offensive side, Ciezki recorded a season-high in points and rebounds, scoring over 30 points in 21 of 28 games played. While on the defensive side, she tallied a career-high in blocks per game and gathered over four steals per contest for the fourth time in her high school career.

What most stood out was the way Ciezki elevated her play in the playoffs. The New Yorker scored 43 points in the semifinals, displaying her ability to be a deadly outside shooter who can also put the ball on the floor and get to her spots.

The senior did one better in the Class A State Championship game, pouring on 51 points to lead her squad to victory.

Ciezki left St. Mary’s as its all-time leader in points, assists, steals and 3-pointers made. Her averages round out to 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.5 steals on 49% shooting from the field and 37% from 3-point range, throughout her career.

In terms of how the freshman compares to the three Penn State guards before her, Ciezki possesses a similar all-around game to Darling, the deadly outside shooting and scoring efficiency of Mazzante and Lucas, and a knack for collecting steals that all three displayed.

That’s not to mention that the incoming Lady Lion proved her dominance in New York, a state well-known for its ability to develop elite basketball players.

To put that into context, currently, New York claims 38 professional hoopers at the highest level, split between the top men’s and women’s league, including 12 in the WNBA.

For a middle-of-the-pack offense that only had one double-digit scorer in Marisa and ranked second-to-last in the conference in 3-pointers made and rebounds, Ciezki can provide a much needed spark that’s been missing for the blue and white.

The freshman’s defensive prowess is also a huge addition, after Penn State boasted the last-ranked defense in the conference last season.

In her development, Ciezki is in luck, having Marisa and 2021-22 All-AAC first-team selection Taniyah Thompson, as mentors at her position. Most importantly though, she’ll also have the privilege of being coached by Lucas, who was just hired as an assistant coach under Kieger.

Penn State’s prior success in this century has been predicated on great guard play.

With the right development, Ciezki can mold into a cornerstone piece that turns the Lady Lions back into a consistent NCAA Tournament team.

