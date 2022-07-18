Penn State's bench will look quite a bit different this season, in more ways than one, but the most glaring difference will be at head coach.

Russ Rose, the owner of the best record in Division I history and coach of the Nittany Lions for the last 43 years, will no longer pace the court in Rec Hall. After Rose announced his retirement after last season, a total of seven players transferred from the program.

Dealing with a mass exodus puts new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley in a “prove-it” type of spot, where she’ll be tasked with righting the ship.

With all of the intrigue that will come with the beginning of a new era for the rebuilding program, there are plenty of games for fans to be excited about next season.

Here are three conference road matchups to look out for during the Nittany Lions’ 2022 campaign.

Wisconsin — Sept. 30

In just its third conference contest of the season, the blue and white takes on Wisconsin on the road.

The Badgers finished the regular season atop the Big Ten and only lost once on their home court last season.

When Penn State traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, a season ago, it nearly escaped with a win. The Nittany Lions won two sets but were unable to pull out the fifth and final set against the third-ranked Badgers.

The biggest intrigue in the match, though, lies in the differing states of each program. While the blue and white is rebuilding, the cardinal and white is coming off a national title win over fellow Big Ten rival Nebraska.

Playing the Badgers on the road early in conference play should be a great litmus test for just how good the Nittany Lions can be in 2022.

Ohio State — Oct. 7

On Oct. 7, Penn State will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on a familiar rival.

Ohio State finished third in the Big Ten last season, behind only Wisconsin and Nebraska, while putting together a 27-6 overall record. However, the Buckeyes came up short in their tournament run, losing to Georgia Tech in a sweep in the third round.

In what was probably its best game of the season last year, Penn State defeated third-ranked Ohio State 3-0 in Rec Hall. Ohio State eventually earned its revenge later in the year, defeating the Nittany Lions in four sets at home.

The Buckeyes return a good chunk of their top players, including Emily Londot and Gabby Gonzales, so they’ll have a solid base to build on from last year’s season-ending letdown.

With Ohio State likely to be one of the best teams in the country again and the school being one of Penn State’s major rivals, this matchup in Columbus creates one of the most intriguing games on the schedule next season.

Nebraska — Oct. 14

Nebraska was one set away from completing a rather unlikely run through the NCAA Tournament last season, falling to Wisconsin in the championship game.

The Cornhuskers had a very young team last year, starting three freshmen. This season they should be improved as a unit, with their young players having big-time experience and synergy.

Not only is Nebraska just flat out good, but this game also has a special bit of intrigue added into the mix.

Kaitlyn Hord transferred to Nebraska for the upcoming season after graduating from Penn State earlier this year.

The middle blocker was a force during her time in Happy Valley, and she will have a chance to show out against her former squad in the fall. Both teams will be ready for this game, with Hord as the centerpiece for motivation in this matchup.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE