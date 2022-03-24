At a Big Ten school such as Penn State, hidden gems are discovered and transformed into Nittany Lion legends.

Year after year, some of the top female athletes in the country wear blue and white as they help their Penn State programs win conference championships and NCAA titles.

From All-Americans to freshman of the year, Nittany Lion female athletes cover a long list of accolades.

Here’s a list of the top female athletes in Happy Valley.

Josie Bothun, women’s hockey

Sophomore goalkeeper Josie Bothun held a 0.921 save percentage this season with 632 saves, which is what puts her at the top of Penn State’s women's hockey.

Bothun had her best game this season against Ohio State, when she made 35 saves on a .906 save percentage against the Buckeyes.

The Minnesota native was the first Penn State player to be named the National Rookie of the Year by USCHO.com and the CHA Goaltender of the Year back in the 2020-21 season.

Shattering Penn State records such as the program’s goals-against average and save percentage marks, Bothun is deserving of the recognition as one of the top athletes on campus.

Sophia Gladieux, field hockey

Big Ten field hockey is in one of the toughest conferences in all of college athletics, yet Penn State finds itself qualifying for the national tournament year after year.

Recently, the success of the Nittany Lions has laid on the shoulders of sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux.

Gladieux started off her field hockey career with a bang, earning numerous awards and starting in every game as a freshman in 2020.

A two-time All-American, Gladieux continues to improve every season scoring 18 goals her first year and leading the team with 18 goals this past season.

Allison Johnson, track & field

Freshman runner Allison Johnson has also been turning heads this season, recently named Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the week.

This title made Johnson the first freshman in Big Ten history to earn this award three weeks in a row.

More impressively, the Nittany Lion follows in the footsteps of six past Penn State runners who came before her by taking the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award — an accolade a Penn Stater has held for six years running.

At the start of February, Johnson led the NCAA in the 800m and the 1000m while also holding onto the second-best times for these events in Penn State’s program history.

Makenna Marisa, women’s basketball

Junior guard Makenna Marisa is a top player on the Lady Lions.

Marisa ended the season at the top of her team with 645 points, which brings her 367 points away from Kapinus who has the second-highest point total on the 2021-22 season.

Leading the Lady Lions in multiple categories, Marisa topped the blue and white season stat sheet with 123 assists, 138 free throws, 59 three-point field goals and 224 field goals.

Marisa isn’t limited to the top of Penn State’s leaderboard, but also the Big Ten’s. She finished this past season second in points per game, fifth with .428 field goal percentage and ninth for assists in the conference.

Averaging 21.6 points a game, Marisa has been a key player for Penn State.

Kristin O’Neill, women’s lacrosse

Sophomore lacrosse midfielder Kristin O’Neill continues the list of successful female athletes for the Nittany Lions.

In her first season at Penn State, O'Neill was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times throughout the season.

O’Neill has collected 52 goals and 66 points in less than two seasons. Five of those goals were against Cornell, which was the game where she has scored the most goals so far in 2022.

Jonni Parker, women’s volleyball

As a Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a unanimous first team All-Big Ten selection, Jonni Parker leads Penn State’s women’s volleyball.

After finishing her senior season this year, Parker holds a long list of impressive accolades, both athletic and academic.

Parker will leave Penn State as a four-time All-American, as well as holding two academic All-Big Ten awards.

With over 1,000 kills and 200 blocks, Parker is a well-rounded player that shines on both ends of the court.

Bailey Parshall, softball

Senior softball pitcher Bailey Parshall also stands high on some Penn State leaderboards as she enters her fourth collegiate season.

Parshall has been a crucial part to the Nittany Lions since she became a member of the team totalling 184 strikeouts in 45 appearances her freshman year.

Since then, Parshall has continued to grow. She was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week once in her sophomore year..

Continuing her climb to the top, Parshall led the blue and white with a 2.83 ERA. This season, the senior pitched a perfect game against FIU where Penn State went on to win 7-0.

Parshall has earned 112 strikeouts so far with 13 walks.

Cassidy Rushlow, women’s gymnastics

When it comes to women’s gymnastics, junior Cassidy Rushlow is definitely the one to look out for.

Rushlow brings in impressive career highs with a 9.90 on vault, a 9.925 on the uneven bars, a 9.925 on balance beam, a 9.875 on floor and a 39.475 all-around score.

One of the 10 all-around competitors on the team, Rushlow has earned both athletic and academic honors within the Big Ten along with 15 career titles distributed throughout each event and all-around.

Her sophomore year, Rushlow earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Championship team where she looks to find herself again after this season.

Ally Schlegel, women’s soccer

As a redshirt freshman on the women’s soccer team, the now redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel started in 24 of 25 games while making an appearance as a substitute to play in all 25.

Schlegel scored her first collegiate goal against Hofstra, which led to her being tied at the end of the season for goals in the Big Ten in 2019, leading her to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Remaining at the top of the Big Ten in goals scored, Schlegel holds a total of 30 goals and 16 assists three years into her blue and white career. The forward has also been named the 2020-21 Penn State Female Athlete of the Year.

Anna Simon, field hockey

In addition to Gladieux, senior field hockey player Anna Simon holds down the defensive end while also being a crucial part on offensive corners.

Starting all 18 games as a true freshman, Simon joined Penn State in the NCAA Tournament where she scored the only Nittany Lion goal in the blue and white’s first round exit against Harvard in 2018.

The now-senior from Germany continued to be a clutch member of the team by tallying an assist in the Big Ten Tournament win against Michigan as a sophomore.

In the 2021 season, Simon contributed 14 goals with six of those being game-winners. She also helped the Penn State defense hold its opponents to a total of 32 goals across 20 games compared to the blue and white scoring total of 50.

