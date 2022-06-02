Chemistry is one of the most important aspects of a team sport.

A fully fleshed-out unit that works together and bonds well is usually an integral piece of a championship-winning team. In most cases, it also takes a group that has played for many years together.

Penn State is coming off a 23-4 2022 season in which it ranked as high as No. 2 in the country by the AVCA Coaches Poll.

After finishing the regular season on a 19-game winning streak, the first-seeded Nittany Lions suffered a stunning upset in the semifinals of their conference tournament to eventual champion Princeton, 3-2.

It was a crushing defeat, but Penn State will go into next season with almost the same roster.

The 2022 squad can run it back in 2023 with only two players, Will Bantle and Canyon Tuman, leaving due to graduation.

With Tuman gone, that leaves just three middle blockers listed on the roster going into the 2023 season in juniors Toby Ezeonu and Ian Argento, graduate student Sam Marsh and sophomore Owen Rose.

While Ezeonu is coming off a 2022 season where he was named first-team All-EIVA, Argento has played just five sets in two years, and Rose didn’t play a set all of last season.

While there will be questions surrounding the middle going into next season, there will be little doubt about the return of veteran leadership.

Brett Wildman, Cal Fisher, Cole Bogner and Marsh will return for 2023, thanks to their extra year of eligibility afforded by the coronavirus pandemic. Wildman, Fisher and Bogner received first-team all-conference selections, while Marsh was on the honorable mention team in 2022.

Wildman, in particular, received EIVA Player of the Year after finishing with career highs in kills, hitting percentage and service aces.

Along with four graduate students, the team has five players who are currently rising seniors for next year, including John Kerr, Tim Herget, Jack Shampine, Gabe Hartke and Jack Driscoll.

Out of the five, Herget and Kerr played in at least 50 sets during the 2022 season. The two outside hitters, Hartke and Shampine, both saw a notable increase in time on the floor from 2021 to 2022.

For Hartke, after not playing during the 2021 season due to injury, the junior got 22 sets of action. Meanwhile, Shampine’s playing time improved, going from 13 sets played in 2021 to 24 in 2022.

For a veteran-laden squad, the core has seen it all. However, with at least nine of its players gone by the end of the 2024 season, Penn State will have to look to develop younger players for the future.

Michael Valenzi was an All-EIVA honorable mention last season. The now-junior played 81 sets and recorded 118 kills, 15 service aces, 95 digs and 24 total blocks.

The 2022 recruiting class brought new prospects to Happy Valley, as the Nittany Lions signed Caden Day and Carter Dittman out of high school.

The two join Michal Kowal, Matt Cosgrove and Will Kuhns at outside hitter, where they’ll compete behind the established veterans for time on the court.

At the opposite outside hitter spot, Penn State signed Blainey Jones and Matthew Luoma. The two will join sophomore Cole Ignaszak as the underclassmen at the position.

At the libero spot, sophomore Ryan Merk is the only player listed for the upcoming season. He didn’t play a set all of last season.

The Nittany Lions are a team that has a lot of veteran talent and needs to capitalize on it in the upcoming two seasons. While the veteran talent leads, the younger talent can take time to develop.

If Penn State wants to continue its success past 2024, it will be up to the veterans of the team to help with that progress.

