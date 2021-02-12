This weekend’s Penn State sports slate has the looks of a light one.

With that being said, there are still plenty of storylines to follow as multiple Nittany Lion programs look to enter or stay in the win column.

Here are the four biggest events for blue-and-white teams in Happy Valley and beyond.

Women’s volleyball takes first road trip

It wasn’t an easy first series for Russ Rose’s squad last weekend, but Penn State women’s volleyball came away with a pair of season-opening wins over Illinois.

Now, it’ll look to carry that momentum into its inaugural away tilts of the 2021 season in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions won their first two contests of the campaign in four and five sets, respectively, staving off two potential upsets from the Fighting Illini.

But this weekend, it’ll be Penn State looking for the upset — Minnesota is 6-0 on the season and the No. 5 team in the country.

The two matches will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Men’s basketball eager to get back on track

Unlike its trip to the Breslin Center a season ago, Penn State men’s basketball was unable to escape East Lansing, Michigan, with a win Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State 60-58 in the waning moments of the blue and white’s sole contest against the Spartans this season.

Returning home this weekend, they’ll look to get back on track.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s program will host the bottom-dwelling Nebraska Cornhuskers at 2 p.m. Sunday before a matchup with No. 4 Ohio State later in the week.

Nebraska currently sits at 0-8 in conference play, giving Penn State a chance to pick up steam in its home arena before it welcomes the Buckeyes four days later.

The Sunday matinee will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Women’s lacrosse opens 2021 campaign

Unlike most of its previous season openers, Penn State women’s lacrosse will clash with a conference opponent Sunday — a conference opponent the Nittany Lions have dominated since 2014: Rutgers.

Coach Missy Doherty’s program is 6-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights since the latter joined the Big Ten prior to the 2014 season.

Since then, Penn State has outscored Rutgers 104-51 and has scored at least 16 goals in each of their previous meetings.

The Nittany Lions’ first game in almost a full calendar year will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Holuba Hall.

Men’s volleyball vies to keep undefeated streak alive

Since a three-set defeat at Ohio State in just its second match of the season, Penn State men’s volleyball has been almost perfect.

In its past four contests, coach Mark Pavlik’s squad has won all but two sets and compiled three-straight sweeps in the process.

Its attention now turns to EIVA opponent NJIT, who the blue and white played just once — a 3-0 win for Penn State — in the 2020 campaign before it was canceled in March.

Both matches will be live streamed on BTN+, with Saturday and Sunday’s contests starting at 3 p.m.

Editor's Note: Track all of the weekend's action with our weekend scoreboard.