Penn Staters, rejoice: Just one more week until finals and the spring semester as a whole are behind us.

And like the rest of the student body, many Nittany Lion sports teams are facing their most difficult tests of the semester as May rolls around.

Here are the biggest storylines to watch in Penn State sports this weekend.

Women’s soccer continues postseason run

Penn State women’s soccer’s opening-round test in the NCAA Tournament must have been an open note one.

The Nittany Lions bolted past Alabama State 5-0 to start their run in the big dance, with four of those goals coming in the first 45 minutes.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team won’t have much time to celebrate, though, as it’ll pair with Vanderbilt in the second round this weekend.

As the SEC champion, the Commodores earned a first-round bye and didn’t have to compete in the opening slate of contests.

Penn State may have aced its latest exams, but there are more to come.

Men’s lacrosse looks to start tourney time strong

After starting its season 1-4, it seemed like the 2021 campaign was going to go down in the history books for all the wrong reasons for Penn State men’s lacrosse.

The tide has since turned, as coach Jeff Tambroni’s team righted the ship to secure the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With that seeding, the blue and white will serve as host for its quarterfinal matchup against Johns Hopkins.

If the Nittany Lions can pull out a win over the Blue Jays, they’ll retain home-field advantage in the later rounds — hosting the semifinal and final of the conference tournament.

A goalie battle and NCAA Division I history later, Penn State has a chance to end conference play with a championship.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Baseball takes on struggling opponent

Much like Penn State baseball this season, Michigan State has struggled to put together consistent wins.

The Spartans sit at 12-17 on the year, while the Nittany Lions have come out of the gate to the tune of a 9-18 record of their own.

And after a one-series road trip against Ohio State, coach Rob Cooper’s team will return home in a quest to pick up a few wins against Michigan State.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park hasn’t been the kindest venue for the blue and white this season, though, as Penn State has secured just a 2-7 record at home thus far.

The Nittany Lions will look to take the advantage in the season series between them and the Spartans, with both teams currently holding one win over the other.

Softball hosts conference’s best

To put it simply, Penn State softball has underwhelmed this season.

Coach Clarisa Crowell has led the team to a measly 5-22 record on the year, losing its first 15 games of the season in the process.

Flip that record, and you’ll almost get what Michigan has achieved this season.

The Wolverines sit at 24-5 on the year, good for best in the Big Ten. They’re also currently riding a three-game winning streak.

In her first matchup against the maize and blue in her Penn State tenure, Crowell has four opportunities to secure a statement win this weekend.