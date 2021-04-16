The home stretch of Penn State’s spring sports seasons is upon us.

With teams like men’s and women’s soccer finishing up play in their respective conference tournaments and others preparing for national competition, there’s plenty going on in Happy Valley and beyond for the blue and white this weekend.

Here are the biggest storylines to follow in Nittany Lion athletics over the next couple of days.

Women’s volleyball goes dancing

This isn’t a surprise, is it?

For the 40th time in program history, Penn State women’s volleyball will compete in the NCAA Tournament — this time as the No. 13 seed.

Russ Rose, who has guided the blue and white to each of its tournament appearances, led his team to a win over North Carolina A&T Thursday to open postseason play.

The only team to compete in every NCAA Tournament, Penn State still has plenty to prove as it enters the second round.

The Nittany Lions finished sixth in the Big Ten and played just 14 matches in their regular season after coronavirus protocols derailed eight of their scheduled contests.

Men’s soccer vies for crown

For the first time since 2011, Penn State men’s soccer will compete in a conference championship game.

The Nittany Lions blew by Michigan in a 4-1 victory Wednesday, punching their ticket to the culmination of the Big Ten Tournament.

The visit to the conference finals will be the first for coach Jeff Cook as the leader of the blue and white since he took the reins of the program in early 2018.

To secure a conference championship, Penn State will have to get through Indiana — a team the Nittany Lions haven’t yet faced in 2021 after the teams’ regular-season matchup was canceled.

Women’s lacrosse closes out regular season

The road has been all but kind for Penn State women’s lacrosse this season.

The Nittany Lions failed to pick up a win away from Happy Valley in six tries during their regular season, all while posting a 4-1 home record with one more contest to go Sunday.

With the skid, Penn State sits at No. 5 in the Big Ten standings with just two teams below it.

Facing Johns Hopkins in the regular-season finale Sunday, the blue and white will have an opportunity to bolster its record ahead of the postseason.

Field hockey looks to extend winning streak

Penn State field hockey will close out its regular season at home against Ohio State this weekend.

The Nittany Lions are 3-1 at home this season, only dropping a 3-2 decision to Maryland on March 14.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad is also riding a two-game winning streak into the weekend, sweeping Indiana in the team’s most recent series.

The matchups with the Buckeyes will be the final two contests of the regular season for the Nittany Lions before the Big Ten Tournament.

