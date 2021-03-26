Though the spring semester is beginning to wind down, Penn State sports remain in full swing.

Twenty-five different sporting events involving Nittany Lion athletic programs will take place during the final weekend of March.

Programs like wrestling and both men’s and women’s hockey have shut down for the remainder of spring, but baseball and softball have started playing games in University Park rather than in Florida or on the road at indoor facilities.

Prior to what has the makings of another thrilling Penn State sports weekend, here are five of the biggest Nittany Lion storylines.

Men’s volleyball looking to finish home slate strong

Fresh off two critical road victories over NJIT that catapulted Penn State men’s volleyball into first place in the EIVA, the Nittany Lions will host their final two home matches of the season this weekend.

Unlike its pair of difficult bouts against the second-place Highlanders last weekend, the blue and white will be tasked with defeating last place and winless Sacred Heart.

Penn State’s roster has been defined by its relative youth, with the only player holding a class standing higher than a junior being libero Will Bantle, who is a redshirt junior.

The Nittany Lions are primed to finish off their home schedule strong before they face George Mason and Charleston for a total of four matchups to round out the regular season.

But before the blue and white looks ahead to the rest of the competition in front of it, the Nittany Lions will need to take care of business against a program that has struggled mightily in the EIVA.

Men’s soccer has eyes on first place

Depending on this weekend’s results, Penn State men’s soccer could easily find itself slotted at first place in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions currently hold a 5-1 overall record and are a half-game behind Indiana in the conference table.

While the blue and white will take on last-place Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, the Hoosiers will have their work cut out for them on the road against third-place Michigan.

Should Penn State win and Indiana lose, the Nittany Lions would find themselves atop the Big Ten. Conversely, an Indiana win or tie would keep the blue and white positioned in second.

Softball desperate for season’s first win

It’s hardly been the start to her Penn State softball coaching tenure that Clarisa Crowell would have liked.

The Nittany Lions hold a lowly 0-12 record on the year and were most recently mercy-ruled by Illinois in an 8-0 loss. In the dozen games the blue and white has played this year, Penn State has been outscored 54-18.

A combination of poor pitching, defense and hitting is hardly a recipe for success, and the Nittany Lions’ results are indicative of that.

With a quartet of games this weekend against Nebraska, Penn State can put an end to its losing ways. However, that may prove to be a tough chore against a Cornhusker squad that is 6-6 on the season and fresh off a series victory against Purdue.

But should the blue and white want to put an end to its early season struggles, Crowell’s group will need to come together sooner rather than later.

Reeling baseball to face one of conference’s best

Losers of six of its last seven games, Penn State baseball is welcoming a star-studded Michigan squad to Happy Valley.

The runner-up in the 2019 College World Series, the maize and blue is already off to a 9-3 start during the 2021 campaign and sits just a half game behind first-place Indiana.

The Wolverines’ pitching staff is led by potential first-round pick and highly coveted draft prospect Steve Hajjar, who has given up three runs in his last 12⅔ innings pitched.

While the blue and white’s offense woke up against Maryland by scoring 17 runs, it still came up short against the Terrapins and dropped the three-game series.

Not only will the Nittany Lions’ offense need to be firing on all cylinders, but the pitching staff will need to give up much less than the 31 runs it conceded against Maryland.