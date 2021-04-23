Just a week of classes remain before Penn State students head their separate ways for the summer, but a few Nittany Lion sports teams’ seasons are still in full bloom.

The women’s volleyball team’s season ended Sunday, but its counterparts on the men’s side still have much to play for. Meanwhile, both men’s and women’s soccer fell in their respective Big Ten Tournaments, yet each squad qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

With the last weekend of April right around the corner, here are five things to watch for when the blue and white return to action.

Men’s volleyball looking to tack on accolades

Fresh off a 19-3 regular season, Penn State men’s volleyball picked up right where it left off with a Thursday night victory against Saint Francis to propel it to an EIVA Tournament championship match against George Mason. The blue and white benefited from home court advantage against the Red Flash, and such will be the case again Saturday night when it hosts the Patriots at Rec Hall.

The No. 8 team in the country, the Nittany Lions appear primed for an NCAA Tournament berth. However, as seen with the women’s hockey team that missed out on the big dance after a CHA Tournament upset loss to Syracuse, anything is possible come selection time.

Should Penn State want to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament, a win in the championship match would certainly accomplish that.

Softball looking to stay hot in return to action

Despite holding a 4-19 record on the year, Penn State softball delivered a trio of excellent performances in back-to-back-to-back victories against Rutgers two weekends ago.

Yet, the Nittany Lions were idle last weekend as their series against Michigan State was postponed to May 11 “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Now, the blue and white will head south to Maryland and look to redirect its attention toward a Terrapin squad that has lost four games in a row and holds an 11-17 record.

Considering Penn State’s remaining series will come against the likes of first-place Michigan, second-place Minnesota and a .500 Indiana squad, the Nittany Lions’ battles with the Terrapins could be their last chance to earn a series victory before the season comes to a close.

Baseball in need of rebound

After splitting a quartet of games against Michigan State and Purdue in East Lansing, Penn State baseball struggled mightily against the first-place Nebraska Cornhuskers, being swept by a combined score of 24-7.

Holding an 8-16 mark and being the losers of four games in a row, the Nittany Lions will face rival Ohio State in Columbus three times this weekend.

Though the Buckeyes hold a 13-12 record on the year, they’ve lost five games in a row, including being swept in College Park by Maryland.

For a pair of reeling squads, this series could serve to propel one team as they each begin playing May baseball in the Big Ten.

Season finale, then conference tournament on tap for men’s lacrosse

Fresh off a 14-13 overtime thriller in which Penn State men’s lacrosse’s Mac O’Keefe broke the NCAA Division I record for goals scored in a career, the Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus Saturday for their last game of the regular season.

The blue and white currently holds a 3-6 mark on the year, and its first win of the season came in a 15-13 victory against Ohio State in early March.

With a win over the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions would move into a tie for third place in the Big Ten. However, Penn State would have a head-to-head tiebreaker if it beats Ohio State for the second time in as many tries this year.

Women’s golf set for Big Ten Championships competition

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, women’s golf is gearing up for the Big Ten Championships, which are set to take place from April 23-25 at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati.

In their last time out, the Nittany Lions finished ninth and tied for ninth in the Indiana Invitational on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively.

The blue and white has not finished higher than sixth at an invitational this year, which it did on Jan. 31 in its first competition of the year on Day 1 of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.

All 14 Big Ten schools will partake in the weekend-long tournament. The last time the NCAA Championships were held in 2019, four Big Ten schools qualified in Northwestern, Indiana, Illinois and Purdue.