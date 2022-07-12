In an up-and-down 2021-22 season for Penn State, many of the year’s high points came outside of Big Ten play.

Against nonconference teams, Guy Gadowsky’s team went 9-1-0, including an upset over No. 6 North Dakota.

Compared to a challenging conference slate that saw the blue and white go just 6-17-1, these nonconference series served as a reprieve from the cold and relentless Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions started strong last year before stumbling through the conference schedule, and they’ll look for a similar hot start this season.

With the announcement of Penn State’s 10-game nonconference slate, here’s what fans can look forward to entering the season.

Oct. 7-8: Canisius

Gadowksy begins his 11th season in Hockey Valley with a two-game home series against Canisius.

The teams met at Pegula Ice Arena last year, with the Golden Griffins handing Penn State its only nonconference loss of the year, 4-1.

The Nittany Lions returned the favor the very next day, downing Canisius in a comfortable 5-2 victory.

Senior goaltender Jacob Barczewski will be back in the net for the Griffs this season, fresh off an All-AHA first-team selection last season.

The netminder looks to hold down the fort against a Penn State side that’s returning plenty of firepower. Senior forward Connor MacEachern, who scored two goals in last year’s win, aims to spearhead the attack once again.

This will be the first series of the year for both teams, so it could come down to which side is able to find its footing first.

Oct. 13-14: Mercyhurst

The following week, the blue and white will face off with Mercyhurst for a two-game home-and-home series.

The Lakers went just 16-19-4 in 2021, but they still made a strong run in the AHA Tournament — ultimately falling in a close semifinal to eventual champion AIC.

Penn State will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for its first away game of the season. The matchup will also mark its first time playing Mercyhurst on the road.

After several players transferred out, Mercyhurst will have plenty of new faces on the ice.

Most notably, the squad will be without last year’s starting goaltender, Kyle McClellan, who transferred to Wisconsin.

Oct. 20-21: St. Thomas

St. Thomas is the unit’s next guest at Pegula Ice Arena.

Playing just their second season of Division I men’s hockey, coach Rico Blasi and company struggled to a 3-32-1 record last season, a testament to the talent gap between transitioning schools and established Division I programs.

Gadowsky’s team made the trip to Minnesota last season, coming away with two one-sided victories over the Tommies, 5-1 and 4-1.

Then-sophomore Tyler Paquette was the star of the show in last season’s matchups, gathering three total goals.

The Tommies should carry a chip on their shoulder as no team wants to be blown out at home. A win against Penn State would be huge for the program in its early days.

Nov. 22-23: Alaska Fairbanks

The blue and white returns to nonconference action just before Thanksgiving, welcoming a rare foe to Hockey Valley.

Alaska Fairbanks stacks up as one of the tougher opponents the Nittany Lions will see outside of the Big Ten.

The Last Frontier habitants went 14-18-2 last season while playing some of the nation’s top schools.

The Nanooks took on Clarkson, Cornell, Denver, Omaha, Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth, all of which were ranked at the time of their meetings.

More impressive is the core of players whom coach Erik Largen gets to develop, including returning forward Brady Risk, who, as a freshman, led the team in points with 24 last season.

The blue and white is 1-2 all time against Alaska Fairbanks, with the teams splitting their previous two games in 2019.

Dec. 30-31: RIT

Although a conference foe for Penn State’s women’s team, the men’s squad will face RIT for just the third and fourth times ever.

The blue and white travels to Rochester, New York, for the first game, before hosting the Tigers on New Year’s Eve.

Longtime coach Wayne Wilson hopes to get his team back to the NCAA Tournament this season for the fourth time in his soon-to-be 24-year tenure.

When this series rolls around, both teams will have settled into form — which should make for an exciting pair of games.

If Gadowsky can see even more development from rising sophomores Danny Dzhaniyev and Ben Schoen as the season progresses, Penn State could be a tough out.

