Whether people want to admit it or not, part of the thrill and allure of being a Penn State student is supporting the university’s sports teams in the student fan sections.

Sporting events are a great way to show school pride, especially for Penn State — a school oozing with pride and athletic programs.

The student sections across sports all look a little different, but at their core, they’re just students supporting the blue and white to any extent they deem necessary.

From Nittanyville to Panzemonium, here’s what to expect from some of the biggest Happy Valley student sections during the 2021-22 academic year.

Nittanyville, football

Any conversation about sports and supportive fans at Penn State begins and ends with football. The student section at football games is one of the rowdiest a person can be a part of.

The student section and its members have actually proven to be able to impact the game, as evident by forcing Michigan to call a timeout before a single offensive snap back at the White Out in 2019.

Can this year’s White Out against Auburn beat this moment? No really, can it?? pic.twitter.com/cM7UIkjhp5 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) July 22, 2021

With students being propelled into the air every time the Nittany Lions score and pom poms swinging to the tune of whatever song is playing, students are sure to have a good time and create lasting memories.

Being a part of “107k Strong” is certainly one of the biggest draws of being a Penn State student.

As seating is first-come first-serve in Beaver Stadium, students may want to camp out the night before with “Nittanyville,” a classic Penn State football tradition.

Legion of Blue, basketball

Penn State basketball gives its fans a rare chance to get up close and personal with the game by sitting just above court level.

“The Legion of Blue” students are passionate and cheer for every 3-point shot made, every dunk, every steal and every rebound. Some students bring posters to fill the Bryce Jordan Center, or they’ll dress up in an outlandish costume.

With how fast-paced the game is, you can usually see every student living and dying by the second.

Even when the Nittany Lions aren’t playing to their potential, the fans are still supportive and start to make their own fun. They might single in on an opposing player and direct all the chants at him for the remainder of the game — anything to salvage a good time.

Tickets are offered as general admission and usually line the stands close to the sidelines on the opposite side of the teams’ benches.

The Roar Zone, hockey

No sport’s student section can hit the decibels that football can, but the hockey student section is not to be overlooked — it even turns Happy Valley into “Hockey Valley” during the season.

At hockey games, “The Roar Zone” attendees jump out of their seats — metaphorically because they are never sitting anyway — when an opposing player is sandwiched into the boards.

If your only interest is knowing if Penn State is scoring, don’t bother buying a ticket — because you can just stand outside Pegula Ice Arena and hear the crowd roar when a puck hits the back of the net.

Twenty-year-olds with face paint who are banging on the glass might not scare the opposition, but heck, it might distract them just enough for Penn State to score a breakaway goal or steal the puck.

Panzemonium, lacrosse

Fans of Penn State lacrosse are some of the most loyal the university has to its credit.

As they weren’t allowed inside Panzer Stadium this past year, the members of “Panzemonium” would hold watch parties outside the stadium.

When they are in the stands, they are located right above the visiting team’s bench and are determined to do whatever it takes to give Penn State the best home-field advantage possible.

The boos and cheers echo over and over again in the ears of the opponents and, personally, I just feel bad for the bench players who probably suffer from loss of hearing after sitting in front of Panzemonium the whole game.

