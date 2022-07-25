There are so many different ways to get involved at Penn State, which at times can be overwhelming.

Attending the Involvement Fair on the HUB-Robeson lawn as a freshman is one of the first moments people realize just how big the student body is.

One of the easiest, and most low-key, ways to get involved is through intramural sports.

Intramural sports, IM for short, range from super competitive to just for fun — depending on your team's goals and level of involvement.

Here are a few sports to be on the lookout for heading into the fall semester.

Flag football

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that flag football is one of the most popular IM sports to join.

The sport can be played by just about anyone, with coed teams more than welcome to hit the field.

For ex-football players, playing outside under the lights again can be a wonderful feeling, just don’t get too caught up in the moment and tackle someone, you’ll be flagged. If you so choose to take your talents to the gridiron, cleats are strongly recommended with grass fields often wet and torn up.

These games can sometimes draw an audience too, so don’t be afraid to show off for the crowd.

Ultimate frisbee

Ultimate frisbee is a classic gym class rewind that many love.

The niche activity is a fast-paced game that’s easy to learn and understand but hard to master.

Throwing a frisbee may seem easy in the backyard, but attempting to throw one to someone sprinting down the field while that person is heavily covered is a whole different ball game.

Frisbee can also be an amazing workout, as it requires almost constant movement — whether you are on offense or defense.

Indoor soccer

Indoor soccer, traditionally played in the IM Building, can be very entertaining to play and watch.

Soccer requires a bit more of a uniform than other IM sports, needing cleats and shinguards.

If you have ever played before, though, they should be readily available, and if not, they are fairly cheap and easy to acquire.

The sport can be very fun and relaxing or intense and high-tempo, depending on the teams, so don’t be scared by potential gym class heroes.

3-on-3 basketball

Basketball is another ultra popular sport that has an IM spin on it. Played only in half-court, 3-on-3 is much more compact than traditional games.

Without needing to sprint down the court, you can focus much more on your mechanics and shooting ability rather than simply running up and down the wood all game.

Basketball can be a very fun sport at any competition level. You can choose to have a coach and run plays or just go out there and wing it and have fun, it's up to you.

Squash

While squash isn’t a traditional high school sport, that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun.

Squash can either be played one-on-one or with a partner. The game is very similar to the more common racquetball, played in an indoor, boxed-in court with a racket and a rubber ball.

The goal is to hit the ball in such a way that the opponent can’t return it, a concept much more intricate than it sounds.

The explanation does not do this sport justice. Either look up a video of some gameplay or simply sign up and go have a blast, you won’t be disappointed.

Pickleball

The next sport is one that’s rapidly increasing in popularity around the nation.

Pickleball is a game that widely varies in pace and competition level, with its closest relative being doubles tennis.

Using a paddle and a plastic ball, you must hit the ball over the net and inside the opponent's square, hoping that your shot is unreturnable.

This game can include all-out diving for some returns, but it’s also a popular game among older adults — so don’t be deterred if you only want to have some fun rather than get a full-on workout.

Dodgeball

Another gym class favorite, this next sport is all too familiar for people who fear projectiles being thrown at their heads.

Every American has played dodgeball at some point in their lives or at least watched it from the sidelines.

Who doesn’t love to throw things at random people and not get in trouble for it?

Relive your childhood by signing up for the classic playground game this fall.

Others

Of course, these are not all of the IM sports that Penn State has to offer.

Others include cornhole, bocce, softball, badminton, tennis and even esports.

Generally though, IM sports are a great excuse to have some fun with your friends or even make new friends, all while getting in a workout.

