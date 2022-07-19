Part of being a great coach at the college level is being a great recruiter, and coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has demonstrated this skill throughout her storied career with Penn State.

The NFHCA Hall of Fame inductee has discovered prospects well outside of the Keystone State, even setting her sights overseas.

Morett-Curtiss found a talent gold mine thousands of miles away — the Netherlands-to-Happy Valley pipeline.

Three players hailing from the European country will play for the Nittany Lions this fall: senior Elena Vos, sophomore Anouk Knuvers and freshman Ella Jennes.

While high school and collegiate athletics are a huge part of American culture, many European countries, including the Netherlands, only play sports at the club and professional levels.

“Sports in the U.S. are so big and important to almost all Americans and throughout the country,” Vos told The Daily Collegian. “Sports in the Netherlands are popular too, but it’s not as engraved in our culture and society as it is in the U.S.”

Companies such as OverBoarder, KingsTalent and UStudy help bridge the gap between athletes and coaches, making connections like these possible.

These groups partner with talented athletes, sending their information and highlight reels to dozens of universities across the nation. From there, interested coaches are able to contact and set up meetings with the recruits.

Several Big Ten and ACC schools reached out to Knuvers, but it was her conversation with Penn State’s coaches that sealed her decision.

“Char and [associate head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love] did everything they could to show me as much as they could and let me meet as many people as they could,” Knuvers told the Collegian. “This showed me how much they care that I feel at home at Penn State, which made me really comfortable with them.”

Vos said she had a similar experience, picking the Nittany Lions after just one Skype call with the team.

Jennes, the newest Dutch commit for the blue and white, fell in love with the school long before she would step on campus.

The freshman spent nearly all of her summers in the U.S., spending time with her American mother and family. At a neighborhood cookout, Jennes met a Penn State field hockey player.

“She was telling me about her experience at Penn State, and I completely fell in love with the stories and the school,” Jennes told the Collegian. “This is when I decided that I was going to play field hockey at Penn State.”

Jennes’ dream came true, to the delight of her mother, a Penn State alumna. With this new chapter in her life, though, she would have to say goodbye to her father and sisters back home.

The change from high school to college always brings its challenges for both the students and their families. This sudden distance from home is even more jarring when the new destination is in a different country.

“The transition from the Netherlands to the U.S. has been a bit harder than I thought,” Knuvers said. “Part of it is because I had never been to campus before because of COVID.”

Fortunately for the trio, English is taught from a young age in the Netherlands, effectively eliminating any sort of language barrier.

Getting to know new faces and settling into a busy schedule was “overwhelming” for Knuvers, but the field hockey staff and her teammates helped her through it.

“Being on the field with the girls and coaching staff — every day for multiple hours — makes it easier to connect with everyone,” Vos said. “Everyone was very positive and welcoming, which made it easier to transition.”

Vos’ move was made easier by seeing action alongside another player experiencing change: Ohio State transfer Mackenzie Allessie.

With Allessie as the attacking midfielder and Vos lining up as a defensive midfielder, the pair had to work together on the field.

“We really enjoyed playing together and trying to be the best center on the team,” Vos said.

Two years later, when Knuvers arrived in State College, Vos immediately became one of her best friends on the team.

“Off the field, Elena is a great friend that is always there to help me,” Knuvers said. “Whenever I feel homesick, it is nice for me to have someone like her who understands what it's like being that far away from home.”

None of these relationships and experiences would be possible without the central figure who ties them together: coach “Char.”

Entering her 36th season leading the Nittany Lions, Morett-Curtiss is “always willing to help.” This ranges from film review and on-field tips to more down-to-earth talks and advice.

“This seems pretty obvious, but Char really is someone who tries to bring the best out of everyone,” Vos said.

The bonding, motivation and hard work came into fruition on Senior Day, when Penn State outlasted Michigan in an overtime thriller.

Just like the heavy showers barrelling down on Happy Valley that night, the blue and white never stopped fighting.

“I got the chills because I realized I was doing what I dreamed about doing for over a year,” Knuvers said. “I was playing D-I field hockey at a beautiful university surrounded by an amazing group of people.”

