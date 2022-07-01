With any new head coaching hire, it's generally understood that a team will undergo significant roster turnover as it transitions to new leadership. Penn State is no different.

Heading into his second season in Happy Valley, Micah Shrewsberry will have a revamped roster, bringing in eight total players from both high school and the transfer portal.

While the blue and white will bring in its highest-ranked recruiting class ever when 4-star Kebba Njie, the program’s second-highest ranked recruit, and company arrive, the Nittany Lions will also lose a fair share of players this offseason to other schools.

Here’s a look at whom Penn State has lost this offseason and what each player can bring to potential new destinations.

Sam Sessoms

Seemingly the biggest loss for the Nittany Lions — excluding several fifth-year seniors — is that of guard Sam Sessoms.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native is no stranger to the transfer portal, having already made a move from Binghamton to Penn State, but he is now headed south to join Coppin State for the 2022-23 season.

Sessoms led all Nittany Lions in 3-point percentage last season and ranked third on the team in points per game. The Nittany Lions ranked last in the conference in points per game last season, making the loss of Sessoms even more significant.

As well as being a scoring threat, the then-senior racked up the second-most assists and fourth-most rebounds on the team.

Coppin State struggled to score last year, with no player averaging 15-plus points per game, so Sessoms is primed to take over as one of the team’s leading scorers next year.

The Eagles also lost their leading scorer Jesse Zarzuela to Central Michigan this offseason, which opens up a spot at the guard position that Sessoms will likely fill.

Irekefe Oweh

Irekefe Oweh appeared in just two games for the Nittany Lions and was relatively quiet in his limited action.

The sophomore’s lone highlight was a steal in three minutes of playing time against Minnesota in the midst of a Penn State blowout victory on Feb. 17.

The 6-foot-2 guard reportedly became the second Nittany Lion to enter the portal in early May. While he hasn’t confirmed this, Oweh is not on the blue and white’s 2022-23 roster, signaling his time with the team has come to an end.

Oweh arrived at Penn State from St. Thomas Aquinas College, where he appeared in 12 games and averaged 2.3 points per game while shooting 57.1% from the field as a freshman.

Prior to his college days, the North Brunswick, New Jersey, native was a senior captain for Rutgers Preparatory School and was a balanced all-league player.

The younger brother of former Penn State football defensive end and current Baltimore Raven Odafe Oweh, the current college hooper has yet to announce his transfer destination.

Jevonnie Scott

Jevonnie Scott spent two years at South Plains, a junior college in Levelland, Texas, before making his way to Happy Valley.

With the Texans, the forward helped lead them to back-to-back NJCAA Tournament appearances while averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 boards per game.

After arriving at Penn State, the Toronto, Ontario, native played sparingly, tallying just 15 career points with the blue and white before departing from the program after just one season.

On March 20, Scott was allegedly involved in an altercation with another man. On June 24, he was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.

It’s unclear if Scott will join a new squad next year, but if he does, the 6-foot-7 forward could provide a size advantage and a strong presence at the rim against most opponents.

