Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup.

After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white.

“People think that the NCAA [Tournament] comes around and you start flipping all the switches,” redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel said. “Those switches have already been flipped.”

Those switches were certainly flipped during the Big Ten Tournament, when the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions raced past the top three seeds in the tournament to claim the championship.

Finishing with a 13-4-3 record, Penn State secured the second seed on its side of the bracket, securing lofty postseason expectations in the process. None of these rankings have affected the psyche of coach Erica Dambach’s unit, however.

“Our confidence doesn’t come from getting a No. 2 seed,” Schlegel said. “It comes from all the experiences, the ups and downs that we’ve had this season.”

The finish line doesn’t tell the tale of the Nittany Lions’ season, which at times didn’t seem like the story of a conference champion.

Penn State backed its way into the postseason with a lopsided loss to Nebraska and a draw against Iowa to end the regular season.

With those lackluster results, the blue and white tumbled out of the top 25 and went from a perennial Big Ten power to a potential first-round exit.

It wasn’t just one player that willed the Nittany Lions out of this rough patch, it was a “cohesive group,” from the freshmen to the fifth- and sixth-year players.

“The trust that we have in one another and the ability to come together as a group has been huge,” redshirt senior defender Maddie Myers said.

Myers said the team’s biggest strength is “how much we love each other and how much trust we have in from the bottom to the top.”

One way Dambach’s squad manages the long season is by dividing it into chunks, providing “a refreshing look on things.” The NCAA Tournament is the final part of the year, and the fresh start has created “extra enthusiasm and confidence,” according to Schlegel.

It’s a fresh start for the Bobcats as well, who boast one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.

The stats are jaw-dropping — a 53-15 goal differential, 16.9 shots per game and over 50% of shots going on net. Not to mention, Quinnipiac has the NCAA’s leading point- and goal-scorer at striker.

Junior Rebecca Cooke had a monster season to this point, racking up 22 goals and 51 total points. Penn State is well aware of her skills, but they’re nothing the battle-tested Nittany Lions haven’t already seen this year.

“We’ve been against a lot of heavily talented forwards,” Myers said. “[The team prepares] for just another player instead of necessarily looking at the stats.”

With the talented teams throughout the schedule to this point, the Nittany Lions have effectively played 20 postseason games. To Dambach, this high-level experience is one of the team’s greatest assets.

“We’ve played incredible teams from so many different conferences in the first part of the season. We take so much from that and learn from that,” Dambach said.

Among those teams were Georgetown, Stanford, Santa Clara and West Virginia, all of which made the dance.

It certainly didn’t get easier during conference play, which Dambach said “kicks your butt” mentally.

“I think all of us are so grateful for our Big Ten opponents because they show us so many different things,” Dambach said.

Dambach described the components of a championship team as a combination of leadership, talent, goal-scorers, great defenders, a deep bench and more.

After the come-from-behind victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship, the longtime head coach said Penn State checked all those boxes, calling her team “fully prepared.”

The players couldn’t agree more with their coach’s sentiment.

“Oh, we have to rise to the occasion?” Schlegel said. “That’s what we do every single day.”

“We’re in the right place at the right time, and we’ve prepared and done the work,” sixth-year senior defender Jillian Jennings said. “It just feels like we’re peaking at the right time.”