In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1.

Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.

Graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher played in his first match of the season after healing from an injury. While this set was happening, Fisher was able to remain steadfast throughout plays due to his experience with the team.

“You’ve just got to trust. I mean we practice everyday,” Fisher said. “[Michal Kowal has] been at it for three years, I’ve been at it for five years, we’ve had a lot of experience with situations where things aren’t going your way.”

While this was the most intense example of back-and-forth action, it still occurred for most of the match. When two teams are in the top 10, it’s difficult for there to be a clear, consistent winner.

Coach Mark Pavlik stated that, in the past, games against USC were often a toss-up and the outcome of the night’s match wasn’t something that was to be anticipated because of both teams’ skills.

“You get a chance to play the Trojans,” Pavlik said. “I don’t care where they’re ranked, I don’t care where we’re ranked, it’s a fun match to play.”

After winning the first two sets, the blue and white fell short to USC in a set where it had the lead for a majority of the time. While this could deject players, Fisher explained the thought process of the team and highlighted their determination after a disappointing loss.

“Definitely after the third set, like losing a third set, energy could drop down, but I think that’s when we got together and just said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to play five games here. Let’s get our act together,’” Fisher said.

Michal Kowal also noted that, in order to not be upset about the outcome of a previous play, it’s important to not let it distract from the main goal of winning.

“Personally, I feel like you have to forget the last game and just focus on the next one,” Kowal said.

Another thing that keeps the team morale high throughout games, no matter what the outcome, is the spirit they have as a team.

“We’re one unit,” Fisher said.

Whether players are on the court or cheering from the sidelines, they all support each other and work together to reach that common goal.

“Even at the beginning of the game, I’m on the bench and you gotta cheer. Whenever people are coming back to serve, tell them to take a deep breath, focus on their serve, good toss, all that kind of stuff,” Fisher said. “So just being, like, engaged when you’re off the court and on the court is huge for everybody.”

The teamwork that the athletes put into their matchups is also noteworthy. As Coach Pavlik stated, that they are a very good team “in the true essence of the word.” Pavlik additionally expressed a wish to “bottle up” the team’s attitude toward the sport because the players focus on the team rather than themselves.

“It’s so refreshing to be around in this day and age where they’re more worried about what is good for the team, and maybe doesn’t feel so good for the individuals,” Pavlik said.

For this team, the players try their best to emphasize that everyone is needed, even if they are not a starter or a consistent player on the team yet.

“They’ve worked real hard in making sure everybody understands we need everybody. Now, the roles that are out there, you can only have six guys on the court at a time,” Pavlik said. “But we need everybody in practice, we need everybody ready to go. You never know, you’re one rolled ankle away from having to contribute.”

This resilient team will continue the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Saturday against No. 2 UCLA.

