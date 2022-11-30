Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday.

Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor.

The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on top in many of their games this season hurt them mightily against the Hoos.

“For us, we obviously have a lot to work on, a lot to get better at,” Coach Kieger said. “We got to go back to the drawing board and obviously giving them 89 points is now what we are focused on the defensive end so it starts there.”

It seemed as if the Penn State defensive presence alternated between each quarter.

Allowing the Cavaliers to open up the game shooting 50% from the floor, Penn State gave up 22 points alone in the first quarter. How the blue and white’s defense let Virginia score those points was the main problem.

Penn State’s generally strong paint presence saw lapse after lapse to the Cavalier bigs, allowing 10 of Virginia’s 22 points to occur in the paint.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for us,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “We need to go harder in practice. We need to push each other more… We need to be so locked in.”

However, when the second quarter kicked off, Penn State seemed to flip a switch, showing glimpses of the usual strong defense the squad boasts.

Forcing Virginia to shoot only 37.5% from the field in the second quarter, the Lady Lions constantly put their opponent in one uncomfortable situation after another, whether it was trapping players on the perimeter or strong contests in the paint.

The Penn State bigs completely shut down any hope on Virginia’s side when it came to scoring in the paint, allowing just four points in the paint during the frame.

It wasn’t just forcing Virginia into bad shooting for the quarter, though. The blue and white showed quick hands whenever the Cavaliers tried to put the ball on the floor, coming up with four of its seven steals in Frame 2.

Coming out of halftime, the hope was simply to try and repeat the same formula in the third quarter but the squad failed to do so. The third frame was almost an exact repeat of the first.

The biggest missing key in replicating their recent success was lack of sufficient talk on the floor by Lady Lions.

“Making sure we’re communicating with each other is super important in that moment to talk about what’s working for us, let's keep doing that or make adjustments,” Marisa said. “Either way, I think communication is really key to that.”

The Cavaliers were red-hot from the field, ending the quarter shooting 10-for-18 for a total of 24 points. Despite holding Virginia to 1-for-5 from 3-point range, Penn State’s defense seemed to focus too much on defending the perimeter.

Once again, Virginia dominated in the paint, putting home 16 points around the basket. When it came to crashing the boards, the blue and white struggled, allowing the Cavaliers to score 19 second-chance points and collect 14 offensive rebounds on the night.

When it came to second-chance opportunities, Kieger stressed hard play for her team to eliminate these chances.

“Toughness. Rebounding is all about heart. It’s all about toughness,” Kieger said, “who wants it more.”

The fourth quarter served as salt in the wound for the Lady Lions and ultimately led to the Cavaliers finishing the second half shooting just under 53% and outscoring Penn State 42-18 in the paint.

Collectively, the back half showed the second quarter was an outlier, as Penn State was dominated in every aspect of the game.

“We didn’t play our defense like we wanted to and like we know we can,” Marisa said. “Respect for Virginia for knocking down their shots, but we are a better defensive team than that. We just really got to lock into that in practice.”

