Despite its strong 18-9-1 record, No. 9 Penn State has seen its momentum falter in recent weeks.

After finding plenty of success in the first half of the season, the Nittany Lions have posted just a 1-4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2023. What makes that mark more concerning is these losses have come during the heart of Big Ten play.

Tough performances against No. 17 Michigan State and, most recently, No. 6 Michigan, have harmed Guy Gadowsky’s squad in the standings and national polls. Last weekend’s sweep at the hands of the Wolverines saw the Nittany Lions drop below both Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State, the team they face this weekend.

While Penn State often opts to approach things one game at a time, the upcoming final stretch has become even more critical with its grasp on strong postseason seeding having slipped.

Yet, as Gadowsky noted, a short string of losses doesn’t mean the “sky is falling.” However, he does see a need for adjustment down the stretch.

“We have to get back to our game,” Gadowsky said. “There’s certain areas that I think lost a little bit of our attention to detail, and it’s been a good reminder.”

Among the areas Gadowsky believes need to be readdressed is following up on shots for second-chance opportunities.

On the season, Penn State averages 41 shots a night, with those opportunities generating 3.5 goals per game. Even with the recent string of headache losses, the team’s statistical output hasn’t suffered on most nights.

Yet, Gadowsky said the Nittany Lions must create even better looks if they want to get back on track, and that starts with creating follow-up looks.

“It’s not just shooting the puck, there’s a second half to that,” Gadowsky said. “Only being good at the first half isn’t enough. You have to be good at both if you’re going to score in this league.”

This ability to shoot pucks off of rebounds and get close to the net isn’t something Penn State has lacked often this season, but lately the results haven’t been the same.

Junior forward Xander Lamppa said this isn’t a skill-based issue, with the Nittany Lions needing to keep themselves attentive and positive on the ice.

“Hockey is such a momentum-based sport, and when someone is down on the bench or we take a bad penalty, that can really hinder our momentum,” Lamppa said. “So I think just stay engaged and positive while avoiding bad penalties is the key.”

This weekend’s matchup opposite Ohio State serves as the first chance for Penn State to implement the changes it wants and reestablish itself as a fierce contender.

But this contest against the Buckeyes also serves as a precursor to an even more daunting task in the form of the top team in the Big Ten and in the nation, Minnesota.

With these two opponents, as well as Wisconsin, left on the agenda, there’s a possibility the Nittany Lions won’t ever get back on track this year. However, according to senior Connor MacEachern, that’s certainly not the mindset Penn State’s skaters hold right now.

“I think it’s gonna be a good test for us,” MacEachern said. “I think we’re completely ready for it, and what’s happened is in the past now. I have faith in everyone in our locker room.”

While MacEachern is ready to put the previous few results behind him, the past can also serve as a reminder why this Penn State team remains very much in the fight with postseason play on the horizon.

The blue and white already downed Minnesota once before this season, 4-2. It also defeated another top-ranked team, as the win over Michigan on Nov. 4 came during a time when the Wolverines were the No. 1 team in the country.

Additionally, Penn State defeated Ohio State on Dec. 2 and swept Wisconsin in late October. The results the Nittany Lions are searching for have already happened. Now, they just need to replicate them.

“It’s such a mentality thing,” Lamppa said. “We know what we need to do, it’s just if we have the gut to get it done.”

