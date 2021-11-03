College sports have long struggled with racial equity in the coaching ranks, and the Big Ten is no exception to this.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addressed this topic over Zoom Monday afternoon with student journalists from around the conference.

“I recognize that it's important for me to make sure that I do everything I can to perform at the highest level to provide opportunities for women and people of color in these positions,” Warren said.

Nationwide, nearly 80% of Division I head coaches are white — despite the fact that 44% of student-athletes at the level are not.

The disparity extends to sports with a higher percentage of student-athletes of color.

In 2020, 48.5% of FBS football players were Black, but just 14 of 130 head coaches were.

Men’s basketball has seen similar issues — Black head coaches made up only 22.7% of all Division I coaches during the 2019-20 season, while Black student-athletes accounted for 53.2% of all players.

Of the 14 current Big Ten football head coaches, only three are Black, and in 2020, 308 of the conference’s 358 head coaches across all sports were white.

While the Big Ten lacks diversity on the gridiron, its issues are even more prominent on the hardwood.

From 2006 to 2021, the Big Ten didn’t have more than one Black men’s basketball head coach in any season — including a three-year period from 2016 to 2019 where it didn’t have any.

This offseason, each of the conference’s three men’s basketball head coaching openings were filled by Black head coaches — Indiana’s Mike Woodson, Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry and Minnesota’s Ben Johnson.

“We’ve got to make sure that we hire the best coaches, but I am pleased, during this last offseason hiring cycle, at the number of [Black] coaches that were hired from a men’s standpoint,” Warren said.

Warren also cited increased diversity among leadership of Big Ten universities’ themselves.

“We have multiple people of color, we have multiple women, who are chancellors or presidents,” he said.

Warren, himself, is the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner.

“Five individuals since 1895 have held this position. I’m the sixth one, and none of them have looked like me.”

Warren also fielded a question addressing whether the lack of diversity in Big Ten coaching has impacted student-athletes’ decisions to play in the conference and Power Five conferences as a whole.

Recently, several highly touted recruits have chosen to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities — including 2020 5-star high school basketball prospect Makur Maker, who elected to play at Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Kansas.

While HBCUs often have more diverse coaching staffs than schools in other conferences, Warren maintained his stance that the Big Ten has “strong diversity” in its coaching ranks, although he said there is work to be done.

“We all can do better, and we're focused on doing better, which we will,” he said. “At the end of the day, [for] our student-athletes, [we] want to make sure that they play for coaches who can just help them to get better.

“I want us to make sure we're comfortable to be able to talk about the importance of us providing men and women of color with the opportunities to be able to coach in the Big Ten conference.”

