As Penn State’s season quickly approaches, it’s always fun to estimate what your team’s best player’s attributes will be before a video game gets released.

With NIL deals running rampant, there’s always a possibility that a college soccer video game comes featuring some of the program’s best athletes.

Here are the highest overall players for some individual attributes.

Ally Schlegel: Highest Overall — 97

Coming off a spectacular redshirt junior season where she was named to the All-Big Ten second team, Ally Schlegel will likely be the team’s highest scorer this upcoming season.

After leading the team with 10 goals scored last season, the redshirt senior will look to top her performance in her final year of eligibility at Penn State.

Schlegel will be the tip of the spear for Penn State’s offense this year and will look to score as much as possible to help her team win games.

She will once again be a stalwart in coach Erica Dambach’s lineup, scoring goals at a high clip while adding on to her career 85 points.

Katherine Asman: Reactions — 91

After anchoring the goalkeeper position for the Nittany Lions in all 21 games last season with a save percentage of 0.731, Katherine Asman will continue to help her team this season by making saves.

She earns this ranking after her consistent and impressive career with the Nittany Lions up to this point. She started in 40 games over her first three seasons and has racked up 24 total wins.

In her 2021 campaign, she had a total of 79 saves and was once awarded the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week.

The redshirt senior out of Roswell, Georgia, will likely play a big role in how her team performs as they head into 2022.

Payton Linnehan: Long Shot — 89

After finishing top three on the team in shot percentage and goals scored last season, Payton Linnehan should have the highest long shot rating of anyone on her team.

Linnehan played in 11 games during the 2021 campaign with 8 starts in total. She was able to rack up seven goals and three assists.

Additionally, she was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week early in 2021 after scoring four goals and adding two assists in two games.

This senior out of Douglas, Massachusetts, will look to score and score often as she heads into her fourth year for Penn State.

Jordan Canniff: Passing — 87

After finishing off her junior season with three assists for the Nittany Lions, Jordan Canniff earns the highest rating on her team for passing.

Last season, Canniff played in 14 games and tallied four goals and three assists. She was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 17, 2021 for her three-goal effort.

While her selection as the team’s top passer may not be obvious, with the departure of the squad’s leading assist gatherer, Sam Coffey, Canniff is a solid option to fill that role.

Coming out of high school, she was ranked as the No. 6 overall player and the No. 3 midfielder in the 2019 class by Top Drawer Soccer, suggesting that given the chance to start more than one game, she might just shine.

Devon Olive: Defending — 92

After playing in 20 games in her junior season for the Nittany Lions, Devon Olive will look to continue to hold down the backline during her senior campaign.

This senior out of Brooklyn, New York, will look to become a more consistent starter for Dambach after starting just 13 career games in 54 contests.

If she can prove herself in camp, she will likely be a starting defender for Nittany Lions from Day 1 and provide leadership for her team from the back.

