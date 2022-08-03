With Penn State returning to the ice in a few months and EA Sports likely releasing NHL 23 in October, the anticipation is beginning to mount for the upcoming campaign.

A season ago, the blue and white finished with a 17-20-1 record, falling in the Big Ten Tournament semis against Minnesota 3-2 on the road.

With the world waiting for EA Sports to release its first college football game since 2013, it begs the question, what would some Nittany Lions’ overalls be if a college hockey game was made?

Here are some video game ratings based on performances from the 2021-22 season.

Kevin Wall: Highest overall — 92

Over the past two campaigns, Kevin Wall has turned into one of the blue and white’s most consistent scorers.

After finishing second on the team in points in the 2020-21 season with 19 in 22 contests, Wall’s production elevated in his junior season. The Penfield, New York, native tallied a career-high mark in every offensive category, scoring 16 goals and totaling 29 points.

His goal-scoring ability was on full display during Penn State’s series versus Niagara, where he scored five goals en route to capturing Big Ten First Star of the Week.

The Carolina Hurricanes prospect tallied 26 goals and 55 points across the first three years of his career in Happy Valley and has been the driving force of Guy Gadowsky’s offensive attack.

Wall’s production would land him as a 92 overall.

Paul DeNaples: Highest defense — 93

When it comes to Gadowsky’s backline, no one has been as consistent as Paul DeNaples.

DeNaples was a stalwart on the blue line over his first four seasons in Hockey Valley, forcing his way into his opponent's shooting lanes in order to block shots.

The Moscow, Pennsylvania, native blocked 60 shots in the 2021-22 campaign, which brought him to second all-time in program history with 220.

The 2021-22 team captain also consistently found himself on the ice at the right time, as he ranks tied for first all-time in the Penn State record book with a plus-50 rating.

With DeNaples using his extra year of eligibility to return to the program, the Penn State defensive core gets a major boost with his shot-blocking back in the fold.

Ryan Kirwan: Highest shot power and accuracy — 95

The Nittany Lions were an extremely young team a year ago with six freshmen on the roster, but none made an impact as big as Ryan Kirwan.

Kirwan appeared in 36 games, scoring 26 points including 13 lamp-lighters. Those totals were tied for the fifth-most and sixth-most, respectively, by a Nittany Lion in their freshman year.

A large reason for the New Yorker’s success in his first season with the program was his elite-level shot. Kirwan’s best stretch came in a two-game series against Wisconsin when he scored four of the blue and white’s 11 goals.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling lands 2022 in-state wrestler Karl Shindledecker Penn State wrestling acquired more talent after winning the school’s ninth NCAA National Cha…

With 95 shot power and accuracy, it will be difficult for any goalie to stop Kirwan.

Jimmy Dowd Jr.: Highest passing — 94

Across Jimmy Dowd Jr.’s first two seasons with the blue and white, no player has recorded as many assists for Penn State.

In his freshman year, the Nittany Lions got a glimpse of Dowd Jr.’s passing chops after he dished out eight assists in 20 contests.

His playmaking took a big jump in Year 2 with the program as he tallied 18 helpers, the sixth-most assists by a defenseman in a single season in program history.

In just two seasons, Dowd Jr. etched his name into the Nittany Lion record books, ranking ninth in program history with 26 assists.

With the third-year defenseman's 94 passing, the blue and white’s goal scorers will continue to find the puck on their stick in optimal moments.

Liam Souliere: Highest goaltending — 89

Goaltending was a major issue last year for Gadowsky, as he split time between senior Oskar Autio and sophomore Liam Souliere.

Toward the end of the season, Souliere got the bulk of the work, starting the team's final six games. The Brampton, Ontario, native finished the year with a 7-7-1 record, a .905 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

Now that Autio departed from the program, Souliere is likely in competition with himself for the starting goalie spot. He will need to play the way he did in the playoffs for the blue and white to find success defensively.

The rising junior allowed 10 goals on 105 shots against two top-10 offenses in the nation in the Big Ten Tournament. Across those four contests, Souliere made many big saves to keep Penn State’s playoff hopes alive.

Souliere’s ability to make big saves down the stretch will play a crucial role in the Nittany Lions' success.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE