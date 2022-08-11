The NCAA season is about two months away, and there’s a lot of anticipation building for what should be another exciting hoops slate.

EA Sports hasn’t released an NCAA Basketball game since 2009, when NCAA Basketball 10 came out.

After finishing 14-17 in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as coach, Penn State is looking to build on a solid first year and hoping to qualify for either the NIT or NCAA Tournament.

Here are a few Nittany Lions who might be ranked first in certain aspects if EA Sports were to release a new NCAA Basketball game.

Seth Lundy: Highest overall — 90

Last season, Seth Lundy averaged 11.9 points per game and put up 20 blocks and 30 steals. Lundy is a player who can perform well both offensively and defensively.

However, he had some inconsistency issues at times during the season, putting together stretches of being really hot or really cold.

This is reflected in his field goal percentage, which was just 39.5% last year. Getting better looks and upping that field goal percentage is a must for Lundy moving forward.

Despite this, the New Jersey native will likely continue to play a key role for the Nittany Lions.

Now a senior, he will look to fill in as the leader of a Penn State squad that lost John Harrar this past year. Lundy will have to be aggressive to help push himself and his team to the next level this season.

Jalen Pickett: Highest steal — 92

In Penn State’s last campaign, Jalen Pickett eventually became a key piece after a rough start to the season.

His first few games as a Nittany Lion featured a lot of turnovers, which explains why he finished third on the team in turnovers. However, Pickett quickly found his feet and finished with the fourth-best field goal percentage on the team at 42%.

Defensively, the fifth-year was one of the best players for the blue and white last year. He led the team in steals and finished second in blocks behind only Lundy.

Pickett was a key part of the top defense in the Big Ten this past campaign, and his contributions will be necessary if the Nittany Lions wish to maintain that defensive prowess.

Pickett is certainly a player to keep an eye on this fall as he will be essential to a successful season for Penn State.

Kebba Njie: Highest rebounding — 89

Incoming freshman Kebba Njie is an exciting prospect for Penn State.

The 6-foot-10 forward is the second-highest recruit ever for the program, according to 247Sports, just above Lamar Stevens.

The 4-star recruit has the potential to fill a void for a program that’s losing its key big man in Harrar. While it isn’t certain that Njie starts to open the season, as he gets used to the college game’s speed and size, he could become a weapon for the blue and white.

After losing its top rebounder, Penn State will need the services of a big man like Njie, who should be able to grab rebounds for his new squad at a high clip.

Njie has room to grow but a 235-pound frame is a good starting weight for a freshman.

Myles Dread: Highest 3-point shot — 89

Myles Dread has been a solid contributor for Penn State during his long career with the program.

Dread’s 232 career 3-pointers rank fifth all-time for the blue and white, and with another season, he has a chance to climb that leaderboard more.

The fifth-year will likely continue to be a key shooter for the Nittany Lions.

Despite playing through injury last year, he finished second on the team in shots made and shot percentage beyond the arc. In fact, in just one of his four seasons, Dread put up a 3-point percentage below 34%.

In addition to being a good shooter, he also has been a good defender for Penn State — though it may not always show up on the stat sheet. Dread is a solid player and will be an important role-player — especially from 3-point range — regardless of where Shrewsberry deploys him in the lineup.

