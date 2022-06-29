As EA Sports continues its development on its next NCAA football video game, excitement is brewing for starved college sports fans who haven't received a licensed release since 2013.

With any new sports game release, fans love to speculate what ratings their favorite players will receive and how those players will compare to others around the league.

That raises the question: If a college baseball game was released, what would Penn State’s players’ highest attributes be?

Here’s some of the top Nittany Lions’ video game ratings based on their 2022 performances.

Matt Wood: Highest overall — 95

A great leader on and off the field, Matt Wood was the diamond of coach Rob Cooper’s team and a big reason why Penn State snapped its 10-year postseason drought last year.

Wood served as a reliable backstop for a team that pitched 20 total arms, rarely letting balls get by his mitt.

With a bat in his hands, however, Wood was truly special.

The All-Big Ten first-team selection had a team-best slash line of .379/.480/.677, while also leading the squad with 75 hits, 53 RBIs and 12 home runs.

Wood was remarkably consistent as well, with a reached-base streak of 34 games and a hit streak of 26 games. This constant production propelled the Pennsylvanian to the Big Ten’s batting average title.

Wood’s spectacular junior season has attracted plenty of buzz from MLB, making him one of the better players in the nation. His accolades combined with his production would land him as a 95 overall.

Jay Harry: Highest throw power — 88

Since he stepped foot on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Jay Harry has been a difference maker for the blue and white.

The rising junior has been a mainstay at shortstop, starting 95 games over his first two seasons and appearing in every contest.

Harry can certainly swing the bat, as evidenced by his .333 batting average and 71 hits, both second best on the team.

Even if he didn’t put up gaudy numbers at the dish, the New Jersey native earned playing time for his excellent glove and arm.

Harry’s leather is like a magnet, and his strong arm can fire the ball with scary precision. With 88 throw power, it will be hard for runners to leg out singles against him.

Travis Luensmann: Highest fastball — 93

Cooper reeled in a strong group of transfers during the previous offseason, and pitcher Travis Luensmann may have been his best find.

A transfer from South Carolina, Luensmann came to Happy Valley in search of more reps, and with the heater he possesses, it was hard for Cooper to keep him off of the mound.

The 6-foot-6 rising junior led the team with 67.2 innings pitched, while striking out a team-high 78 opposing batters.

Luensmann did have some control issues, though, walking 34 total batters and hitting five others.

His accuracy may leave a little to be desired, but if he can drop his 93-rated fastball over the plate, his top pitch will continue to spell trouble for opposing batters.

Derek Cease: Highest speed — 90

In his true freshman season, it took time for Derek Cease to find a role at Penn State, eventually becoming a strong contributor during the back half of the campaign.

Cease started every game in May, including all three Big Ten Tournament games, primarily playing second base.

The Nittany Lions didn’t steal very often, but once Cease started reaching base consistently, opposing defenses had a lot more to worry about.

At 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, the Plymouth, Pennsylvania, native took advantage of his small frame and fast feet, running the bases quickly and remaining elusive against opposing defenses.

With Cease’s 90-rated speed, video game players would be foolish not to send him when he gets on base.

Josh Spiegel: Highest batting power — 96

On the other end of the spectrum is Josh Spiegel, who was a threat to go yard any time he was up to bat.

The rising third-year Nittany Lion often batted cleanup, gathering 29 extra-base hits and 10 home runs on the year, second only to Wood in both categories. Of those 29 hits, 17 were doubles — which was the most of any Nittany Lion.

Spiegel and Wood were the thunder and lightning of Penn State’s lineup, posing a serious threat to any pitcher trying to keep the scoreboard empty.

Spiegel did a bit of everything, playing first base, catcher and designated hitter. His versatility combined with his dangerous bat helped him earn an All-Big Ten second-team selection as a designated hitter.

The Jeannette, Pennsylvania, native will have even more weight on his shoulders with the graduation of Cole Bartels and possible departure of Wood. With a blistering 96 batting power, Spiegel should be up for the challenge.

