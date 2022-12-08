Finals week adds a ton of stress to every student on Penn State’s campus, but for some student-athletes, balancing exams while playing Division I sports can be the most stressful time of the season.

Typically, the university designates the Saturday and Sunday before finals week for students to prepare for their upcoming exams, but for the Nittany Lions, they’ll need to balance studying and a two-game series in South Bend, Indiana, when they face off with Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

With time to study on the plane, in the hotel or on the way to the rink, the blue and white isn’t worried about its performance both on and off the ice as the semester’s end approaches.

“I think if you have all your priorities straight and you get everything you need to get done, you know you’ll be good,” senior forward Kevin Wall said. “When you’re on the ice, be on the ice, be present there — same thing in the classroom.”

Like Wall, junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. has experienced the juggling act of both school and hockey while at Penn State and mentioned that although finals can be stressful for many, getting a head start on studying can make all the difference when lacing up the skates.

Wall and Dowd Jr. would be the first to admit that they or one of their teammates have experienced a lack of focus while on the ice due to having an immense amount of pressure building with overloaded classwork, seeing firsthand the effects it has on talented skaters.

“You don’t want that added stress, that added anxiety when you’re at practice, and you’re like, ‘Oh I got to study for four hours now after practice,’” Dowd Jr. said.

For some blue and white skaters who’ve been around the block on more than one occasion, preparation throughout the semester makes finals week feel like just another normal week in Happy Valley.

Senior forward Ture Linden transferred to Penn State after four years at RPI and is now enrolled in a master’s program at the university. Linden said although he doesn’t have any work — let alone exams — to finish before the end of the semester, he, along with other veteran teammates, plan to help their freshman cohorts through the finals process.

“Team GPA is important to us and doing well in the classroom,” Linden said. “We'll definitely preach that and hopefully they’ll do the best they can.”

Guy Gadowsky echoed the significance of finishing the semester strong, not only on the ice but off of it as well, as he and his coaching staff take finals week “very seriously because it's the No. 1 reason why they’re here.”

The 11th-year coach said he plans to have a lighter week for his players with finals week approaching, but he’s comfortable with where they’re at academically after doing a “great job” all semester, and he hopes it makes the week leading up to the Fighting Irish much easier.

“If you’re going to be a successful student-athlete, the truth is you have to learn how to deal with these things — everybody in the NCAA does,” Gadowsky said. “You can’t cram for this.”

After a two-game series with Notre Dame and a handful of final exams, the Nittany Lions will have three weeks off before their next matchup with No. 20 RIT for a home-and-home series on Dec. 30 and 31.

In those three weeks, Gadowsky hopes his team can enjoy quality time with family but also take the opportunity to recover from nagging injuries and prepare for a second-half run at the Big Ten title.

“It's just getting that stuff done whenever you have time. Not all of it’s fun — hockey is the fun part — but that’s what makes it fun,” Dowd Jr. said. “You get all that stuff done, and you get it out of the way. Then you come into the rink with a clear mind, and you’re here to play hockey.”

