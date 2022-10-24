For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll.

After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country.

If 6-0 Penn State is to keep climbing, it’ll need to earn some big wins over numerous Big Ten rivals.

With a road series on the horizon this week against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions could be in store for another jump if they keep rolling.

