For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll.
After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country.
This week's @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men's Poll has been unveiled!
If 6-0 Penn State is to keep climbing, it’ll need to earn some big wins over numerous Big Ten rivals.
With a road series on the horizon this week against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions could be in store for another jump if they keep rolling.
