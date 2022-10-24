PSU Men's Hockey vs. St. Thomas

Defender Simon Mack (4) controls the puck during the Penn State men's hockey game against St. Thomas at the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tommies 3-2 in overtime.

 Ellen McIntyre

For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll.

After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country.

If 6-0 Penn State is to keep climbing, it’ll need to earn some big wins over numerous Big Ten rivals.

With a road series on the horizon this week against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions could be in store for another jump if they keep rolling.

