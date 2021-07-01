The University of Michigan will require all of its student-athletes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021-22 athletics season.

All athletes must be fully vaccinated by the start of their respective practices, meaning no later than Aug. 1 for the fall season. Coaches and staff arealso required to receive the vaccination with any of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson doses.

There will be limited exceptions, as specified in the University’s letter to athletes and parents, but the rule will largely pertain to anyone closely involved with Wolverine programs.

MORE SORTS COVERAGE