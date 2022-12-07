For the 24th time in 28 years, Penn State finished the season nationally ranked.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the last United Soccer Coaches poll of the year, moving up eight spots after its NCAA Tournament run.

Penn State's season ended in a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Virginia in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a streaky season for the blue and white, which reflected in the polls. Coach Erica Dambach's team climbed as high as No. 6 in the land to unranked over the course of a few months.

