To say Penn State is off to a good start to its season might be underselling the 6-0 blue and white.

Now the No. 16 team in the country, the Nittany Lions were able to win in both blowout fashion and in high-pressure circumstances throughout most of their first three series.

One major high-pressure scenario came last time out for the blue and white against St. Thomas. There, it took an overtime score from senior forward Connor McMenamin to earn the victory.

It was critical for Penn State to walk out of Pegula Ice Arena on Friday with a win, giving the undefeated squad further momentum as it headed into the crux of its season — Big Ten play.

Ahead of its pair of contests with Wisconsin, Guy Gadowsky said his players are in a strong collective spot at the moment, especially after the recent win over the Tommies.

“I think us being in that situation and being out to come out with a good result speaks to the culture of the guys right now,” Gadowksy said.

Gadowsky speaks of the culture of his team constantly, an area he’s regarded as improved this season from years past.

With that in mind, any behind-the-scenes advancements for Penn State could prove beneficial when it comes to Big Ten play. A season ago, the blue and white posted just a 6-17-1 record against its biggest rivals.

However, with the culture seemingly in a place where Gadowsky wants it to be, the Nittany Lions may substantially improve that mark.

One concern that could be raised for a series of this magnitude is how some of the inexperienced players might respond.

Penn State has seen several younger players earn substantial playing time thus far, notably on defense. Yet to Gadowsky, this isn’t something to be worried about. The longtime head coach believes all his players will take the steps needed to prepare for a big-game feel.

“If they’re curious, they’re going to ask their teammates,” Gadowsky said. “We have a philosophy of being mentally tough in every situation, so it’s up to them to experience it and see how they do.”

Mental fortitude is always something to strive for, but it’ll be especially important for Penn State’s efforts to succeed across the next stretch of games.

Following the road series with the Badgers, the Nittany Lions will host now-No. 4 Michigan, before traveling for away games against the nation’s top team, No. 1 Minnesota.

Junior starting goalie Liam Souliere said for Penn State to flourish it’ll need to reflect on how it’s performed thus far this season.

“I think it’s just refining on the little things that we didn’t do especially right or not good enough during the past three weekends,” Souliere said.

One aspect of the game that hasn’t needed much refining quite yet is Penn State’s ability to simply score the puck.

Through six contests, the offensive output was deadly, with the Nittany Lions tallying 5.2 goals per game. However, that high volume will be challenged against more successful and established teams in the Big Ten.

Freshman forward Alex Servagno said in order for Penn State to continue its offensive outbursts, it’ll need to continue to be aggressive.

“There’s gonna be a lot more talented guys, so we’re going to have to keep shooting more pucks,” Servagno said. “With how deep our forwards are, I think once we get more shots on net, it’ll be that much easier to win games.”

The forward position is a productive and deep one for the Nittany Lions. With so many different players having opportunities to contribute, Penn State’s offense has been in a grove as of late.

Gadowsky said, when heading into play against major rivals, this strength-in-numbers approach can only help elevate all the players in Penn State’s locker room.

“The depth of our forwards has produced some very positive internal competition,” Gadowsky said. “I think they all understand that there’s good players sitting out every night.”

If the blue and white’s coach is confident in his depth and is also pleased with where the team’s chemistry lies, Penn State will have a chance to compete against what Gadowksy labels as “the monsters of college hockey” aka the Big Ten.

Succeeding against that batch of teams is easier said than done, however. When two teams with a long history step on the ice, competition will almost always elevate.

That’s a feeling Gadowksy says he knows exists, even if it isn’t always easy to explain why.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think the game is different, what we do isn’t different. Emotions are heightened, but otherwise it’s the same game.”

Ahead of this uptick in competition, Penn State will surely need to continue replicating what’s proven successful so far this season.

For Souliere, in order to sustain his early play, it’s important not to let the situation rattle him, even if the stakes are now bigger.

“The mission doesn’t change based on the location,” Souliere said. “I would say that the intensity rises, and with that, you have to rise yourself.”

