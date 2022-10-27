At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend.

Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.

“We are proud that we pulled that one out but not proud at how we played,” Guy Gadowsky said of the Nittany Lions’ 3-2 overtime win, a game in which senior forward Connor McMenamin scored two goals.

This week, the Nittany Lions head to Wisconsin for their first two-game away series of the young season, and they will certainly look to clean up mistakes. Gadowsky’s squad has 20 total penalties through the first six games, compared to its opponents’ 14.

With the first three weeks of nonconference games done, Penn State heads toward a critical stretch of Big Ten play, with each of its next four opponents in the conference, including Wisconsin, No. 1 Minnesota and No. 4 Michigan.

“Everything’s kind of hiked up a notch. It’s competitive, every game is a battle, and Wisconsin just swept a great team in Minnesota Duluth, so we know it’s gonna be good competition,” junior goaltender Liam Souliere said.

The difference in intensity going from nonconference games to a Big Ten matchup can be very different, but Souliere is ready for the challenge.

“You have it with football every time that Michigan or Ohio State comes in, and everyone’s all pumped up for it. It’s the same for hockey,” Souliere said. “I would say that the intensity rises, and with that, you have to rise yourself.”

Wisconsin has already had a taste of this intensity at the beginning of its season. The Badgers started with a Big Ten opponent in Ohio State but got swept.

St. Cloud State swept them the following week, but in their last series the Badgers bounced back with the two-game sweep of a Minnesota Duluth team ranked No. 10 in the nation at the time.

It was Wisconsin’s first road sweep over a top-10 team since February 2021, when it swept No. 2 Minnesota.

The Badgers are averaging just 26.7 shots per game, compared to opponents taking 34.7 shots against them. However, last week’s wins could be a sign of offensive improvement for the squad after scoring eight goals against the Bulldogs.

Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 3-1 record against Wisconsin. The wins included a 5-4 overtime victory on the road and a 7-2 stampede in Happy Valley.

Penn State’s freshmen will experience a Big Ten matchup for the first time in their collegiate careers. Gadowsky said the team’s mentality won’t change as it heads into bigger games, and the coaches want to keep the approach consistent for their younger players.

“We have a philosophy of being mentally tough in every situation, so it’s up to them to experience it and see how well they do,” Gadowsky said.

Going into the series at Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions have three freshman defensemen, in Carter Schade, Jarod Crespo and Dylan Gratton, who got experience in nonconference games before any Big Ten matchups.

“I think that all three of them have shown that they’re ready to be a contributor in college hockey, not just a freshman trying to find their way,” Gadowsky said. “We don’t feel that we’ve taken a step back by adding the youth that we have.”

With back-to-back physical games, hockey can be tough to prepare for throughout the week. Gadowsky said managing exertion each day, body maintenance through the weight room and rehab are essential for his team to be ready for each weekend.

At goaltender, freshman Noah Grannan has started in two games, with Souliere starting the other four. Souliere has a .920 save percentage so far, compared to Grannan’s .887.

“What you’re seeing now is a goaltender that is coming in with comfort,” Gadowsky said of Souliere. “He has experience, he’s comfortable in the situation and he believes in himself, and you need experience for that to happen.”

Penn State rose in the USCHO rankings twice to start the season. Starting the year at No. 20, the blue and white is currently at No. 16 in the rankings as it prepares for its first Big Ten matchup of the season.

