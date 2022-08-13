On Saturday, UFC announced former Penn State wrestling national champion Bo Nickal’s next opponent.

Nickal’s next fight will be against Donovan Beard, who holds a 7-1 record as a professional, on Sept. 27.

Nickal is currently 2-0 after defeating Zachary Borrego in just 62 seconds. His first fight against John Noland ended in similar fashion after a 33-second victory.

Nickal has yet to receive a UFC contract despite the fast start. UFC President Dana White made it known he wants to give the former Nittany Lion one more challenge to see how he performs.

White noted that he believes Nickal will be able to earn himself a UFC contract and prove meet expectations.

