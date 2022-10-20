Seniors Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis were recently selected for the NFHCA Division I Senior Game. The Penn Staters were two of the 38 players recognized and selected for this game.

Reese, from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has three goals and six points on the season. Wallis, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has two goals along with two assists.

Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis selected for NFHCA D1 Senior Game!https://t.co/b35adJ798K pic.twitter.com/ryTFIlhAOd — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 20, 2022

The NFHCA Division I Senior Game is supposed to be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at UConn.

13-2 Penn State is scheduled to play Maryland at the Field Hockey Complex this Friday.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE