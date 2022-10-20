Field Hockey vs Michigan State, Reese (11)

Meghan Reese (11) reaches for the ball during the field hockey game vs Michigan State at the Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Seniors Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis were recently selected for the NFHCA Division I Senior Game. The Penn Staters were two of the 38 players recognized and selected for this game.

Reese, from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has three goals and six points on the season. Wallis, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has two goals along with two assists.

The NFHCA Division I Senior Game is supposed to be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at UConn.

13-2 Penn State is scheduled to play Maryland at the Field Hockey Complex this Friday.

