Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Schiemann

Penn State defender Mieke Schiemann (25) kicks the ball during Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State’s games against Rutgers and Illinois brought more than just a pair of wins.

Goalkeeper Katherine Asman, defender Mieke Schiemann and forward Penelope Hocking all received Big Ten Weekly awards after their performances against the conference foes.

Asman had back-to-back shutouts against the No. 4 Scarlet Knights and the Illini, combining for a total of nine saves.

Schiemann was a key factor when it came down to shutting out both Rutgers and Illinois’ offenses, boosting the team to two victories.

Hocking notched three goals in two contests, banging two in the back of the net during Senior Day on Sunday.

With three of its standouts playing at a high level, and earning recognition for it, the blue and white has the potential to sweep another set of Big Ten games this coming week. 

