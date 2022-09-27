Penn State’s games against Rutgers and Illinois brought more than just a pair of wins.

Goalkeeper Katherine Asman, defender Mieke Schiemann and forward Penelope Hocking all received Big Ten Weekly awards after their performances against the conference foes.

3⃣ @PennStateWSOC student-athletes were recognized as @B1GSoccer players of the week following shutouts of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0)! @katherine_asman - Goalkeeper@hockingpenelope - OffensiveMieke Schiemann - Defensive🗞️https://t.co/Aw9rJVRFWG#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 27, 2022

Asman had back-to-back shutouts against the No. 4 Scarlet Knights and the Illini, combining for a total of nine saves.

Schiemann was a key factor when it came down to shutting out both Rutgers and Illinois’ offenses, boosting the team to two victories.

Hocking notched three goals in two contests, banging two in the back of the net during Senior Day on Sunday.

With three of its standouts playing at a high level, and earning recognition for it, the blue and white has the potential to sweep another set of Big Ten games this coming week.

