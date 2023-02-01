With the season on the horizon, three Nittany Lions are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch.

Juniors Sammy Dupack and Kristin O’Neill along with sophomore Ellie Hollin received the honor as crucial pieces to the roster.

This is Dupack’s second year winning the award as the defender looks to put up similar team leading stats. The junior’s defensive efforts last year earned her second-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-Region.

Hollin, who started all 15 games last season, looks to increase her impact after a successful freshman season.

After leading the team in points last season, O’Neill will also serve as co-captain for the blue and white.

The trio spearheads a team that yearns for success in 2023 after ending with a losing record in 2022.

