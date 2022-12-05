Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse.

Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.

CHA Goaltender of the Week was junior Josie Bothun. On Saturday the netminder had an 18-save shutout earning her fourth of the season. She had a 1.50 goals against average and a .917 save percentage combined for the two games.

Izzy Heimnger won her second CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season. Putting up two goals and three assists during this weekend series. She recorded her first two goals of the season and had a +5 rating to help the Nittany Lions get the victories.

