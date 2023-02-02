On Thursday the Big Ten released its list of players to watch for the 2023 season, which included three Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s captain, Jack Traynor was one of those named to the watch list. Last season, he tallied 14 goals and 23 points total in six games played.

Traynor has totaled 42 goals and 59 points in his career.

TJ Malone, who missed his senior season due to injury, will be back for the Nittany Lions this year. His career 71 goals and 102 career points were enough for him to be named alongside Traynor on the watch list.

Kevin Parnham was the third Nittany Lion to be named to the preseason watch list. Last season, he started in every match on defense and led the team with 12 turnovers caused.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State men’s lacrosse starts 2023 season ranked 5th in Big Ten Penn State starts the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings for the Big Ten.