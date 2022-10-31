On Monday afternoon, Penn State picked up a huge commitment in North Carolina native Joe Sealey.

Sealey, the top recruit in the 2024 class on FloWrestling's Big Board, is a massive pull for the Nittany Lions.

This summer, Sealey plowed his way to a world title at 71kg, outscoring his opponents 55-1 enroute to a championship.

The big time recruit originally wrestled in his home town of High Point, North Carolina, but has since taken his talents to legendary Pennsylvania prep program Wyoming Seminary.

Sealey is currently wrestling at 160 pounds entering his junior season, and is ranked as the No. 13 pound-for-pound wrestler in the country according to Flo.

