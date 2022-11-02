Penn State announced ticket sale times for its game against Purdue at the Palestra.
On Nov. 8, Penn State will begin rolling out its ticket sales to the game as various different groups will all have their chance before the general public.
Students and regular-season ticket holders and Student Nittany Lion Club (NLC) members will have the first chance to buy tickets to the game at 10 a.m.
Season ticket holders and members of the NLC can buy a maximum of eight tickets while students can buy two.
Penn State. Purdue. PALESTRA. Tickets on sale next week 🎟️👀🔗: https://t.co/LxS6TtJZgj#WeAre pic.twitter.com/BLVklgBI7z— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 2, 2022
Later in the day at 2 p.m., NLC members and general students can buy their tickets to the game as well.
General public pre-sale will begin on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m as tickets will range from $50 to $75, while student tickets are set at $15.
