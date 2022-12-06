PSU Men's Soccer vs Ohio State - Surrounded

Midfielder Seth Kuhn (10) dribbles the ball past defenders during the Penn State men's soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Penn State tied Ohio State 1-1.

 Joshua Prantl

Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors.

Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team.

Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn were each named to third team for their individual efforts this season.

The blue and white finished its year 6-6-4, dropping a quarterfinal Big Ten Tournament game to Indiana to end its campaign. 

