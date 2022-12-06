Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors.

Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team.

🔗: Penn State Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-North RegionRead about Peter Mangione, Seth Kuhn and Femi Awodesu and their career highlights⬇️https://t.co/J3SbUbvT6Z — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 6, 2022

Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn were each named to third team for their individual efforts this season.

The blue and white finished its year 6-6-4, dropping a quarterfinal Big Ten Tournament game to Indiana to end its campaign.

