With Penn State making its first Charleston Classic appearance since 2014, the depth and leadership the squad possesses has it fit for a run against some of the nation's top programs.

After a 68-62 win against Butler on Monday night, the blue and white is 3-0, its best since the 2019-2020 season.

Penn State is posting offensive numbers that put it among the nation’s best, ranking ninth in 3-point percentage as a team while also ranking first nationally in total 3-pointers made per game, demonstrating the ability to shoot the ball at a high level.

While the heralded group of five freshmen has made its impact on the young season, the Nittany Lions are predominantly led by a core of fourth- and fifth-year players, a unit Micah Shrewberry knows will drive the team forward through nonconference play.

Shrewsberry is leaning on that veteran group to help develop the growth of the team from top to bottom. He outlined how important it is to keep getting better through the out-of-conference slate, especially against good teams like Furman, who it plays next.

“You have to worry about your own team and how you can take steps to get better,” Shrewsberry said. “We have to worry about that but we also have good opponents that we have upcoming and Furman is right there at the top in terms of really good teams, they’ve got guys that cause problems and they can kind of take your sleep away.”

While the short-term focus for Shrewsberry’s squad is the Charleston Classic, the long-term development of the freshmen will continue to be built by the foundation the upperclassmen have established.

Key parts of the leadership group that’ll teach the freshmen throughout the season are fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett — who posted the second-ever triple-double in Penn State history in Monday’s night win, and fifth-year guard Camren Wynter, who tallied 11 points of his own.

“You see Pickett make a play, you see Cam make a play and you see all those freshmen standing up and celebrating,” Shrewsberry said. “It'd be very easy for them to be sitting on the bench pouting that they're not getting in, it’d be really easy for them to be complaining like man, I could be doing that, but one of the things we always talk about is celebrating each other's success.”

With three games in four days coming up for the Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry said, “this is a tournament for the old guys,” and illustrated how crucial it is to have veterans like fifth-years Andrew Funk and Myles Dread who can not only make big shots, but can move on to game-to-game with the right mindset because of their experience.

However, one of the challenges with that many games in a short span is that regular rotation guys get tired, meaning the freshmen could be called upon at any moment. While Shrewsberry is being careful with not hurting the confidence of the newcomers, he recognized the mindset that there should be no pouting on the bench from anyone.

“It’s guaranteed you’re gonna be terrible when you get in the game because if you’re not engaged, you’re not cheering for others, you’re leaving the focus on yourself and not the team,” Shrewsberry said. “As a coach, I’m watching those things, I’m seeing how they are in those moments, those dudes are all in.”

While freshman forward and former 4-star recruit Kebba Njie has played regular minutes behind junior forward Caleb Dorsey, Njie has shown his abilities on both the offensive and defensive end that made him a top recruit, using his size and length to shut down big men like Butler’s Manny Bates.

Shrewsberry outlined the strategy of playing Njie who’s learned directly from that veteran core, illustrating that there’s a lot asked of the Centerville, Ohio, native in all aspects of the game and how the physical adjustment to the college level will take some time.

“I don't know if anybody can do it at the max level, so he’ll get there,” Shrewsberry said. “He's doing a good job, every second that he gets on the court is helpful because he's just trying to shorten that learning curve with every moment.”

