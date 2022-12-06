Max Dean was one of five Penn State national champions in the 2022 National Championships, but he didn’t look like it after a rough weekend against Rider and Lehigh.

Dean lost to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird on Friday in a 3-1 sudden victory decision, which was followed up by an 11-9 decision loss to Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard, who transferred out of the Nittany Lions’ program this offseason.

Beard, who holds a 48-12 career collegiate record, had spent the last three seasons as a Nittany Lion at 197 pounds before Dean transferred to Penn State from Cornell. Beard wrestled in only one dual meet last season, with his other nine bouts coming from tournaments because of Dean’s success.

Beard was able to get a measure of revenge on his former teammate, this time as a member of the Mountain Hawks. For Dean, his loss to Beard marked his second loss of the weekend.

Dean had only lost one match since 2019 heading into this weekend, coming last season against Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey.

In somewhat surprising fashion, Dean lost to Laird in the Nittany Lions' only team loss of the night. Penn State defeated the Broncos 37-3, with Dean’s loss preventing a complete shutout.

While Laird and Beard are highly ranked, with Beard ranked inside the top 10, Dean has beaten wrestlers of higher caliber in the past and isn’t too far removed from his NCAA title victory.

“Max had a tough weekend, but back to work,” Roman Bravo-Young said. “We talk about it and move on. It doesn’t really mean too much.”

Max Dean still has the support of his teammates, including Carter Starocci.

“I just sent him a few text messages because I know after the match, or after a weekend like that, you kind of don’t want to talk to anybody,” Starocci said. “I just let him deal with it because, ultimately, he’s the one that has to make changes and adjustments.”

Wrestling, like any form of combat sport, requires an extra edge at times to beat your opponent. Wrestlers need to have that drive when the going gets tough to find the extra gear.

According to Starocci, Dean could get a little more aggressive when he needs to be.

“I think Max again, he’s a really nice kid. He’ll hold the door for 100 people in a row,” Starocci said. “I just think he could be a little more mean. I think that’ll help him out.”

Dean dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the latest release of InterMat’s ranking poll after back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Dean’s next opponent won’t be an easy out, but it’ll be a great chance to see if his back-to-back losses were a fluke or not. The 197-pounder is set to wrestle Oregon State’s Tanner Harvey, who’s currently ranked No. 11 in the country, on Sunday in Penn State’s return to Rec Hall.

It’s still early in the season, though, with there still roughly a month remaining until Big Ten dual meets start.

“I think he’s going to be fine. Come to the end of the year, I think he’ll be on top of the podium,” Starocci said.

