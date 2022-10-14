Penn State revealed its 2022-23 theme slate for home games.

The blue and white kick off its new season Nov. 9 against Norfolk State in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Other events include the THON game on Jan. 18 and Senior Day on Feb. 25.

Penn State will look to take a jump in the Big Ten standings after finishing 11th last season.

