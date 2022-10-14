Members of Penn State women's basketball team sing alma mater after victory over Youngstown State

Members of the Penn State women's basketball team sing the alma mater following their victory over Youngstown State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Penguins 78-58.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State revealed its 2022-23 theme slate for home games.

The blue and white kick off its new season Nov. 9 against Norfolk State in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Other events include the THON game on Jan. 18 and Senior Day on Feb. 25.

Penn State will look to take a jump in the Big Ten standings after finishing 11th last season.

