Penn State revealed its 2022-23 theme slate for home games.
The blue and white kick off its new season Nov. 9 against Norfolk State in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Ready to see everyone at @JordanCenter this season! Tip-off times, promos and all ticket packages ⬇️📰: https://t.co/aYoFko3zVP📆: https://t.co/DGw2RC2YC4🎟️: https://t.co/7ERHUFDx5y#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/xUcdEXnoi9— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) October 14, 2022
Other events include the THON game on Jan. 18 and Senior Day on Feb. 25.
Penn State will look to take a jump in the Big Ten standings after finishing 11th last season.
