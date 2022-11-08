It’s that time of year again.

Penn State is quickly approaching its season opener against Norfolk State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Looking to improve off of an 11-18 overall record last season, the Lady Lions have reasons to expect strong strides this season.

The blue and white finished eighth in the Big Ten with a .430 field goal percentage and 13th in 3-point percentage, ending with a .302 rate.

Penn State’s starting backcourt of senior guard Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus have another year to build their connection.

With Kapinus being one of the top defensive guards in the Big Ten, finishing third in total steals and blocks with 59 and 33, respectively, and Marisa being the walking bucket she has always been, the versatility this backcourt offers is undeniably dangerous for opponents.

The key player to watch this season — not just at Penn State but in the Big Ten in general — is Marisa. The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer last year, averaging 22.2 points per game, enters what is likely her final season with the Lady Lions looking to take the squad to the next level.

Senior forward Anna Camden is another player to put on the radar this year. Despite seeing her scoring fall to 6.1 points per game last season, Camden is coming off her best defensive season yet at Penn State, finishing 11th in the Big Ten in blocks with 28 on a one-per-game average.

Alongside the team’s top three players, junior forward Ali Brigham brings great value. As a top-five finisher in total blocks in the Big Ten last season, the shot contests and rim presence she offers can serve as a stepping stone to an improved Lady Lion defense.

Norfolk State

Coming off a 17-12 overall record last season, Norfolk State travels to Happy Valley for its second game of the season Wednesday.

Despite ending with a winning record last season, the Spartans are coming off a year with inconsistent and shaky moments of play.

Norfolk State’s offense fell on the weaker side last season. Despite finishing with a positive scoring margin of 4.9, the Spartans can thank their defense more for that, as they shot the ball at a .370 rate.

Norfolk State also didn’t shoot the long ball at the best rate last season, finishing with a .260 percentage.

Graduate student guard Deja Francis serves as the key player to watch on the Spartan offense. The Queens, New York, native led the team in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, shooting the ball at an efficient rate of 43.6%.

Despite the inconsistent play on the offensive side, Norfolk State offers a defense that can give any opponent trouble. Troubling opponents to a 34.1% field goal percentage last season, the Spartans only gave up an average of 55.8 points per game.

Norfolk State also forced opponents to almost 23 turnovers per game, while averaging 12.3 steals.

Graduate student guard Camille Downs offers a great threat to give Penn State trouble on the perimeter, averaging a team-high 3.3 steals per contest. Junior forward Mahoganie Williams serves as the main rim presence for the Spartans, averaging 2.4 blocks per game last season.

Fairfield

Fairfield comes to the Bryce Jordan Center for a Friday night matchup against the Lady Lions this week.

Looking to improve off a 25-7 campaign, the Stags provide a streaky offensive threat to Penn State.

Posting an average of 64.7 points per game last season, the Stags’ efficiency was a key aspect of their offensive success, shooting .422 from the field last year while making almost six 3s per game.

Fairfield also has versatility on the defensive end that disrupts opponents' game plans on a consistent basis.

Holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of .382, the Stags’ rim presence posted an average of 2.5 blocks per game against their opponents last season.

Graduate student forward Callie Cavanaugh served as the anchor in the paint last season, posting a team-high 0.7 blocks per game last season.

But it’s not just in the middle that the defense found success. Forcing 16 turnovers per game, Fairfield averaged a strong eight steals per contest last season. The Stags quickly convert these mishaps into points, averaging 16.2 points off turnovers.

Junior guard Janelle Brown is looking to become the main catalyst on the perimeter for the Stag defense, finishing third on the team in steals last season with a 1.3 per-game average.

